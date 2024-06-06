綠盒循環設計有限公司
Leafer Circular Design
綠盒循環設計有限公司
Leafer Circular Design
簡介
「事業的升級與加值，需要轉型夥伴的加入！」許多企業主承擔著提升事業價值、開創新佳績的重責大任，同時面臨求才若渴的困境。即使熟悉技術與生產，但在面對大環境改變時，需要整合不同領域的專業並不斷的展開對話與凝聚共識，覓得兼具產業、策略、設計能力的人才，對於企業來說又是另一大挑戰。
我們相信：設計在企業循環轉型中扮演至關重要的角色，不單單是補漏式的減少成本，更是更全面的策略思考，創造更穩固的經濟效益。
「啟動企業的光合作用，一同創造事業新價值」是Leafer一直以來在做的事。我們匯聚各領域具備循環知識的人才，化身為企業中的葉綠體，協助企業定位目標、擬定策略，啟動價值升級的循環系統，激發事業的新能量。如同植物的光合作用，將二氧化碳轉化為萬物生命之源，Leafer期許與企業共同推動臺灣整體產業的共好生態。
服務項目
- 減少原料依賴的設計 Design to Reduce Materials
- 化廢為寶的設計 Design Waste into Treasure
- 重新打造體驗的設計 Design to Rebuild Experience
- 打開溝通的設計 Design to Create Connection
- 循環商業企劃服務 Circular Business Planning
- 循環經濟工作坊 Circular Economy Workshops
設計標籤
DE3 互動多媒體相關應用設計、DE6 設計協同
聯絡資訊
公司地址：704台南市北區長榮路五段139巷1號
連絡電話：06-2360509
公司網址：https://leaferdesign.com/
E-mail：hello@leaferdesign.com
作品/專案
中菱綠材料企業品牌識別與網站
We worked closely with Chunlyn to help them elevate their brand and website. The website targets both consumers and forestry stakeholders.
南護璀璨 Tiny But Shiny
We created a history exhibit/installation for a Tainan vocational school. We designed it to be modular and extendable, to allow for future milestones and principal updates.
成大經典綻放擴香置物盤
We created a diffuser tray and its website for the NCKU Design Center. The website highlights to alumni the features and meaning behind the tray's creation.
C-BAT 循環事業加速器
C-BAT is a web app that helps designers with project communication and circular business consulting. Beforehand, we did interviews, user testing, and material database building.
NCKU MSE 成大材品牌識別系統設計
We created a new identity for NCKU MSE. Beforehand, we mapped competing logos and surveyed students on personality and color perception.
好感生活空間展 DiaX Project
For 8 years, we have worked with a client to uncover the value of their byproducts. We recently explored material combos and created a range of product possibilities.
生物碳應用發展-灰階機能塗料
We created a textured, insulating outdoor plaster out of sustainable clay and a client's byproducts. Carbon black was used to create different tones.