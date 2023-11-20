2023 Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition ‘Multidimensional Hyperplasia’ Featuring 100+ Winning Works at Taiwan Design Museum

The theme of this year’s awards ceremony is “Superload,” which explores designers’ desire to break free from conventional constraints and pursue self-transcendence despite the formidable challenges they face in life. In charge of curating the exhibition this year is Atelier SUPERB’s Eric Yu, who proposed the concept “Multidimensional Hyperplasia” in resonance with the central theme. Yu himself won the Best of 2018 Golden Pin Concept Design Award for an avant-garde experimental design concept. Guided by his expertise, Atelier SUPERB assembles an interdisciplinary team of designers spanning fields such as interior design, landscaping, urban planning, installation art, and exhibition venue planning. In fact, the company is a staple at not only the Golden Pin Design Awards but also a host of other design awards, including the Taiwan Interior Design Award, Taipei Design Award, iF Product Design Award, and [d]arc awards. At the 2022 Taiwan Design Expo “MAKE PRO Kaohsiung—City of Creativity,” the team received widespread acclaim for creating an exhibition space that evokes the atmosphere of a massive manufacturing plant and the charm of Kaohsiung as an industrial city.

For the theme of this year’s Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition, Yu emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in contemporary design. For designers today, being well-versed in their own field is only fundamental. Multidimensional Hyperplasia explores how keeping an open mind and collaboration across different disciplines can help designers step out of their comfort zone, foster a unique perspective, and innovate their methods of creation. Through multidimensional imagination and communication, designers are opening the door to limitless possibilities. To bring this concept to life, the curation team incorporated abstract spatial elements of lines, surfaces, and volumes in the three galleries through additive design to create an immersive “spatial experience.” Attendees are certain to find inspiration from the scenes where reality and imagination are intertwined.