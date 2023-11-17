Taiwan Design Week invites nearly 70 speakers from nine countries to present local and international design trends at Design Forum! Registration is open now

The ultimate event for design professionals in Taiwan is coming soon! The first Taiwan Design Week is organized by Industrial Development Administration, and executed by Taiwan Design Research Institute. From December 1st to December 10th, it will be held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park to “expand horizons, extend viewpoints, and establish platforms”. Following the theme “Adaptive Bridging”, it will demonstrate inspiring design and collaborative potentials. The visual identity is presented by HOUTH. With springs, stacks, lines, and planes it bridges multiple layers and dimensions. The concept is visualized in three dimensions, with color tones born from local and international hybrid elements.

Taiwan Design Week includes theme exhibitions, design forums, and design nights. The exhibition includes 55 local teams and their creative ideas, as well as time-limited works by five international teams. Design forums cover key issues from sustainable development, smart innovations, artificial intelligence, human-machine interaction, design policy, urban design indicators, architectural trends, to urban aesthetics. Nearly 70 interdisciplinary experts from nine countries will elaborate on their expertise. This grand international design event in Taiwan is open for online registration now.