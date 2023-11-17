Taiwan Design Week invites nearly 70 speakers from nine countries to present local and international design trends at Design Forum! Registration is open now

The ultimate event for design professionals in Taiwan is coming soon! The first Taiwan Design Week is organized by Industrial Development Administration, and executed by Taiwan Design Research Institute. From December 1st to December 10th, it will be held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park to “expand horizons, extend viewpoints, and establish platforms”. Following the theme “Adaptive Bridging”, it will demonstrate inspiring design and collaborative potentials. The visual identity is presented by HOUTH. With springs, stacks, lines, and planes it bridges multiple layers and dimensions. The concept is visualized in three dimensions, with color tones born from local and international hybrid elements.
Taiwan Design Week includes theme exhibitions, design forums, and design nights. The exhibition includes 55 local teams and their creative ideas, as well as time-limited works by five international teams. Design forums cover key issues from sustainable development, smart innovations, artificial intelligence, human-machine interaction, design policy, urban design indicators, architectural trends, to urban aesthetics. Nearly 70 interdisciplinary experts from nine countries will elaborate on their expertise. This grand international design event in Taiwan is open for online registration now.
▲ The inaugural Taiwan Design Week will be held from December 1st. Following the annual theme, Adaptive Bridging, the visual identity is designed by HOUTH to demonstrate liberating, flexible, and bridging qualities in Taiwanese design.
Industrial innovation forums unveil popular topics in Taiwan and around the world.
To ensure sustainable development, it’s necessary to stay updated on latest trends. Taiwan Design Week is committed to being the platform that connects local and international design communities. Top speakers are invited to discuss about latest issues. What are latest perspectives on sustainable development and urban approach worldwide? As artificial intelligence impacts the world, how should design and other industries respond? After the pandemic, people pay more attention to exercise and healthcare. How should spaces be designed to fit these needs? How can architects take projects from other parts of the world? The forums invite experts from many fields to highlight latest trends and developments.
Pioneering design forums foresee design opportunities in the future
Taiwan Design Week follows prospects in design studies, and presents a series of leading issues. How will design influence public policies? Human-machine interactions have experienced major breakthroughs with tech advancement. Which applications are upcoming in the near future? As over half of global populations live in metro areas, public and private sectors are driven by SDGs to upgrade their efforts. What roles can design mindsets play in the transformation journey? These forums invite scholars and researchers to what’s possible in the future.
For urban aesthetics and vision, public service innovations are driven by design
Urban infrastructure is closely related to quality of life. In recent years, more public spaces and facilities have been renovated. Many are streamlined to increase visual appeal and functionality. Three conversations will showcase 14 case studies across ten cities in Taiwan. Design teams and government officials will explain their collaboration models and adaptive design practices for better future.
Register now to recharge your mind at the design event of the year.
Design forums at Taiwan Design Week are the most anticipated creative event in 2023. International speakers will attend and engage with top designers, architects, and experts in Taiwan. Register for free now to recharge and inspire for 2024.
✸ 𝗧𝗗𝗪 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼. ✸
2023.12.1(Fri)-12.10(Sun)
◖Venue : Songshan Cultural and Creative Park
◖Theme Exhibition (free admission) : Taiwan Design Museum Hall 03, extended to Jan. 28, 2024.
◖Design Forum (free admission) : TDRI Creative Forum
◖Design Night (invitation-only) : Barocco Garden & Not Just Library
◖International Design Forums
event details & registration ▸ https://reurl.cc/z6Ol5Q
◖TDW FB ⊳ bit.ly/45lZMIa
◖Design in Taiwan IG ⊳ bit.ly/3ZFmHNo
Organizer｜Industrial Development Administration, MOEA
Executive Organizer｜Taiwan Design Research Institute
Collaborative Partner｜Taipei Culture Foundation, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Open House Taipei, Giloo
Partner｜Taiwan Design Alliance, Taiwan Graphic Design Association, Chinese Society of Interior Design, Architectural Institute of Taiwan, JJP Architects and Planners, Nova Design Co., LTD., Taipei Illustration Fair, Monotype, NOVIKI, Polish Office in Taipei, Polish Graphic Design Foundation, Netherlands Office Taipei, BOOKS. COM CO., LTD., GoodPoint Exchange, Greenvines, auscentic, Faces Publishing LTD., FUJIFILM Business Innovation, FunNow, Guang Yi Café, Jing Sheng Yu, Island133, Taiwan Head Brewers
Media Partner｜art4d, Design Anthology, Dezeen, DOMUS, Harch, IndesignliveAsia, room Books, Monthly Design magazine