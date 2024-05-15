2024 Golden Pin Salon Finale in Taipei: Exploring Urban Culture and Design Aesthetics

▲ (From the left) Yoshiaki Irobe, Javin Mo, Henry Lin and Feng Yu
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award is set to culminate its annual tour across Asia with the much-anticipated “Design Perspectives × Golden Pin Salon” event, returning to Taipei for a grand finale. This year’s Taipei session will be held on June 1st at the “Not Just Library” in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.
The event boasts a stellar lineup of speakers including Yoshiaki Irobe, a renowned Japanese designer who will serve as a jury member in the final selection this year, Javin Mo, a graphic designer active in both Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Henry Lin, the creative director of Atelier.63, who recently won the Best of 2023 Golden Pin Design Award with the “Hualien Art Museum” brand identity. Together, they will delve into “Urban Culture and Design Aesthetics.”
The session will be moderated by acclaimed Taiwanese designer Feng Yu, the founder and creative director of IF OFFICE, promising an insightful and engaging discussion. Registration for the Taipei session is now open. With limited seating available, interested attendees are encouraged to secure their spots promptly!
Invited Speaker: Javin Mo
Javin Mo, founder and design director of Hong Kong-based Milkxhake Design Studio, is renowned for his distinctive creative thinking and visual language, which have earned him numerous accolades including the UK’s D&AD Awards, Tokyo TDC, and the Golden Pin Design Award. Mo, a frequent judge in the communication design category of the Golden Pin Design Award, is also a member of Alliance Graphique Internationale (AGI).
His multifaceted career spans graphic visual identity, print, and interactive design. Mo also contributes as an editor to “Design 360°” magazine and organizes visual culture events, exploring the intersections and possibilities of design across various fields. In recent years, he has participated in curating several design exhibitions across Asia, including in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan, demonstrating his extensive experience in cross-cultural collaboration.
In his upcoming presentation titled “Design for Culture,” Mo will share his recent collaborative projects with prominent art, academic institutions, and museums, such as M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong and the MoCA Taipei. He will discuss how branding can construct urban aesthetics, offering insights into his approach to integrating design within urban cultural contexts.
▲ Javin Mo’s work – M+ brand identity
▲ Javin Mo’s work – MoCA’s exhibition Hello, Human! key visual
Invited Speaker: Henry Lin
The second speaker, Henry Lin, serves as the creative director of the emerging Taiwanese visual team, Atelier.63. Specializing in corporate identity, brand image crafting, packaging, website design, and print production, Atelier.63 delivers design services to a variety of clients including municipal governments, cultural institutions, and the entertainment industry. Notable collaborations include projects for the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center, and the National Center for Traditional Arts, with works frequently recognized by the Red Dot Award in Communication Design.
Atelier.63’s brand identity design for the Hualien Art Museum encapsulates the natural beauty of Hualien’s majestic mountains and expansive seas through a minimalist and refined design vocabulary combined with a fresh and elegant visual style. This innovative branding effort earned the Best of 2023 Golden Pin Design Award in the Communication Design category. In his presentation titled “The Gentle Push,” Lin will discuss how their gentle design initiatives can influence the development of urban aesthetics.
▲ Atelier.63’s work – Hualien Art Museum brand identity
▲ Atelier.63’s work – 2024 Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival key visual
Invited Speaker: Yoshiaki Irobe
Concluding the event is the renowned Japanese graphic designer Yoshiaki Irobe, who serves as the director of the Irobe Design Institute and the Nippon Design Center. As a member of the Alliance Graphique Internationale (AGI), Tokyo Art Directors Club (ADC), and the Japan Graphic Designers Association (JAGDA), Irobe is a celebrated recipient of the prestigious Yusaku Kamekura Design Award in Japan. His diverse portfolio spans public projects, corporate branding, and product branding design, including the corporate identity for Osaka Metro, as well as the visual identity and signage planning for national parks and the Ichihara Lakeside Museum etc. Notably, he is the art director for the Japan Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.
In his presentation titled “Urban Culture and Design Aesthetics,” Irobe will share case studies from his extensive work in public domain branding, including projects for Osaka Metro, the Yayoi Kusama Museum, and Sony Park. His approach to blending functionality with artistic flair in public spaces will be highlighted, demonstrating how thoughtful design can enrich urban environments and enhance cultural aesthetics.
▲ Yoshiaki Irobe’s work – CI for Osaka Metro
▲ Yoshiaki Irobe’s work – Sony Park key visual
Register now to participate in the Golden Pin Salon discussions!
The 2024 “Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon” Taipei session is set for Saturday, June 1st at 2:00 PM (GMT+8 Taipei Time), to be held at Not Just Library. Registration is now open on Accupass (https://bit.ly/3WysZ1T). This event will provide simultaneous interpretation in Chinese and Japanese. As seats are limited and there will be no live streaming, interested design enthusiasts are encouraged to attend in person and be part of this exciting event!
2024 Golden Pin Design Award awaits your submission!
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award is seeking submissions across four categories: Product, Communication, Spatial, and Integrated Design. The award features four major categories: Product Design, Communication Design, Spatial Design, and Integration Design. The vendor applicant must be a business entity or design team.
Take advantage of the early bird discount by completing registration and payment by 5:00 PM on June 7th (GMT+8 Taipei Time). The final deadline for submissions is 5:00 PM on June 26th (GMT+8 Taipei Time). For registration details, visit the official website: https://goldenpin.org.tw/en
Event Information
Design Perspectives × Golden Pin Salon Taipei 2024
- Date: June 1st (Saturday)
- Time: 2:00 – 4:00 PM (GMT+8)
- Venue: Not Just Library (No. 133, Guangfu S Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City)
- Organizer: Golden Pin Design Award & Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI)
- Online Registration: https://bit.ly/3WysZ1T