2024 Golden Pin Salon Finale in Taipei: Exploring Urban Culture and Design Aesthetics

The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award is set to culminate its annual tour across Asia with the much-anticipated “Design Perspectives × Golden Pin Salon” event, returning to Taipei for a grand finale. This year’s Taipei session will be held on June 1st at the “Not Just Library” in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

The event boasts a stellar lineup of speakers including Yoshiaki Irobe, a renowned Japanese designer who will serve as a jury member in the final selection this year, Javin Mo, a graphic designer active in both Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Henry Lin, the creative director of Atelier.63, who recently won the Best of 2023 Golden Pin Design Award with the “Hualien Art Museum” brand identity. Together, they will delve into “Urban Culture and Design Aesthetics.”

The session will be moderated by acclaimed Taiwanese designer Feng Yu, the founder and creative director of IF OFFICE, promising an insightful and engaging discussion. Registration for the Taipei session is now open. With limited seating available, interested attendees are encouraged to secure their spots promptly!