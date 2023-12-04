2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award “Best Design” Winners Revealed

The jury panels for the 2023 Golden Pin Design and Concept Design Award included 97 designers and creative experts from 19 regions, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Thailand, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Iceland, Canada, Vietnam, Norway, Turkey, Lithuania, and the Netherlands. Throughout the preliminary, secondary, and final selection phases, jury members undertook the challenge of identifying exceptional works from thousands of submissions. Among the international jury members who participated in the final selection in person were World Design Organization (WDO) President Thomas Garvey, renowned Japanese designer Kazushige Miyake, celebrated Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, and Norwegian architect firm Snøhetta’s co-founder and APAC director Robert Greenwood. They all praised the submissions for their outstanding quality, global inclusivity, and diversity.

This year, 552 submissions in total were awarded the Golden Pin Design Mark following the secondary selection, 72 of which were later shortlisted for the Best Design Award in the final selection. In the end, 25 submissions were given the top honor, including 9 in the Product Design category, 8 in Communication Design, 5 in Spatial Design, and 3 in Integration Design.

Taiwanese manufacturers and design companies dominated the Product Design category with their exceptional design and manufacturing ability. Winners included Lo Lat Design’s delicately elegant “L Series” furniture, Qbi Globe’s “STEM Exploration Toy Series” designed for preschoolers and their parents, Adison Biomedical’s “3D Vein Viewer Locator” designed to improve IV injection success rate, BLKTEC’s “C1D” all-terrain bicycle wheel set, as well as NESPRESSO and YSTUDIO’s “Your Daily Keepsake Storage Box,” which is an ESG practice that transformed waste coffee capsules into useful gadgets. Two submissions from China also made the cut in this category, including Morus Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.’s innovative laundry dryer “Morus Capsule 2” and Danke (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.’s functional and aesthetic “Pidan Wheeled Pet Carrier—Ventilation Type.” The Lithuanian start-up Lava Drops also won the hearts of the jury with the exquisite craftsmanship for its “Infinite Fretless Drop Electric Guitar.”