Public Pictogram Available as Open-Source: TDRI Unveils Public Pictogram System that is Gender-Neutral, Straightforward and Internationally-Aligned!

The Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), now in its fourth year and the power behind the project, is dedicated to advancing the innovation and enhancement of public services. For the public pictogram redesign project, it brought together authorities as co-creators, including the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), the National Land Management Agency, Ministry of the Interior (NLMA, MOI), and the Resource Circulation Administration, Ministry of Environment (RECA, MOENV). The project also invited Akase Tatsuzo, Japan’s leading public pictogram designer, to serve as the chief consultant. The aim was to reinterpret Taiwan’s current public pictogram with a human-centric approach.

After over a year of intensive research, design planning, and validation, a new public pictogram system has been launched. This system is internationally-aligned, gender-neutral, and compliant with regulations. It offers nearly 300 open-source pictogram files and a guidebook for public pictograms to the public, setting a foundational example for Taiwan’s public pictograms.