Exploring the Know-How of Public Service Field: Unveiling the Key Insights in Five Classes to Master the Essentials Before Design

The series of classes was co-created by TDRI and Owl Consulting, and each class introduced a research topic and actual public service innovation case study, helping attendees to imagine how research was conducted in cases through these real examples. After the lecturers introduced the research methods, they also helped attendees through real-time interaction in the online chatroom to practice and think; at the end of the classes, the lecturers would also hand out homework to deepen the attendees’ understanding and allow them to practice complete operations.

The series of classes focused on the commonly used five methodologies in the domain of public services, including: defining stakeholders, in-depth interview, field study, questionnaire, and data compilation and analysis, unveiling the secrets to the five research methods in five lessons: