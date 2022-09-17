Redesigns of Fire Safety Equipment with Open-source Content Appear Around Taiwan

Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), in collaboration with Taiwan’s National Fire Agency and with notions of public fire safety equipment redesign, presented designs that fuse safety, convenience and aesthetics, while contributing to the revision of four fire protection regulations.

This project was a winner of the Best of Golden Pin Design Award in 2021, and won the acclaim of Germany’s iF Design Award in 2022. Open and free access of the contents of the designs has been offered to businesses of relating industries, and has since accumulated 2,164 downloads. Now, after two years, one sees quite a few applications and mass productions, as well as actual cases of such applications in both public and private sites.