TDRI Leads Design Exchange in the Philippines, Focusing on Sustainable Design and AI Digital Tools, Invites Cebu to Join City Design Power Index Research

▲ The Taiwan-Philippines design exchange event concluded successfully on the afternoon of June 6th. As a member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities, the Cebu event drew numerous distinguished guests, including renowned Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue.
To foster design exchange between Taiwan and the Philippines and promote objectives such as circular design, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), led by Acting Director Oliver Lin, embarked on an international exchange event in the Philippines this June. The event featured design talks and business matching activities in Manila and Cebu, exploring sustainable development in product design. Renowned speakers from Taiwan and the Philippines included NAKNAK Design Director Tseng Yen-Wen, Duolog Design Founder Ocean Ou, REPAMANA Sustainable Fashion Brand Founder Darius Juson and Co-founder Alessandra Guitterez, and Jonathan Co of Sentinel Upcycling Technologies. The design talks, centered on global sustainability trends, provided a platform for sharing practical experiences and fostering cross-disciplinary dialogue, leading to innovative applications of circular materials.
The Manila event was held at the prestigious De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and attracted 400 design fans and professionals, receiving enthusiastic responses. Notably, students from the college’s School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies participated, with sign language interpreters ensuring inclusive discussions on circular design processes. The Cebu event, supported by the Cebu Arts and Design Foundation and the UNESCO Creative City of Design organization, garnered significant attention from the local design community. Esteemed Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, renowned globally and favored by Hollywood and Brad Pitt, was also present to explore future collaboration opportunities.
▲ The Manila event, co-hosted with the prestigious De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, attracted 400 design professionals and enthusiasts, receiving widespread acclaim.
In addition to the design talks, TDRI seized the opportunity to promote the Golden Pin Design Award and four AI tools for designers, developed with the support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Industrial Technology, to various design industry units such as the Design Center of the Philippines, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, and the Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation. TDRI aims to provide comprehensive support to designers through AI technology, enhancing design efficiency and quality, and envisioning a new future for the design industry. Acting Director Oliver Lin also met with Cebu City Acting Mayor Atty. Raymond Alvin Garcia and his team to introduce TDRI’s “City Design Power Index” initiative, inviting Cebu to join the research to address economic, social, and environmental issues through design, contributing significantly to global design development.
▲ Acting President Oliver Lin of the Taiwan Design Research Institute introduces the “City Design Power Index” to Cebu City Acting Mayor Atty. Raymond Alvin Garcia.
TDRI hopes this design exchange event will deepen its understanding of the Philippine design industry and facilitate the expansion of Taiwanese design brands and services in the Philippine market. With the support and collaboration of government agencies, Taiwan’s design capabilities will create a more significant impact in the Philippines. Future exchanges and collaborations in the design field between the two countries will continue to deepen, creating more win-win opportunities.