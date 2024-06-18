TDRI Leads Design Exchange in the Philippines, Focusing on Sustainable Design and AI Digital Tools, Invites Cebu to Join City Design Power Index Research

To foster design exchange between Taiwan and the Philippines and promote objectives such as circular design, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), led by Acting Director Oliver Lin, embarked on an international exchange event in the Philippines this June. The event featured design talks and business matching activities in Manila and Cebu, exploring sustainable development in product design. Renowned speakers from Taiwan and the Philippines included NAKNAK Design Director Tseng Yen-Wen, Duolog Design Founder Ocean Ou, REPAMANA Sustainable Fashion Brand Founder Darius Juson and Co-founder Alessandra Guitterez, and Jonathan Co of Sentinel Upcycling Technologies. The design talks, centered on global sustainability trends, provided a platform for sharing practical experiences and fostering cross-disciplinary dialogue, leading to innovative applications of circular materials.

The Manila event was held at the prestigious De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and attracted 400 design fans and professionals, receiving enthusiastic responses. Notably, students from the college’s School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies participated, with sign language interpreters ensuring inclusive discussions on circular design processes. The Cebu event, supported by the Cebu Arts and Design Foundation and the UNESCO Creative City of Design organization, garnered significant attention from the local design community. Esteemed Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, renowned globally and favored by Hollywood and Brad Pitt, was also present to explore future collaboration opportunities.