Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award 2022 Announce a Total of 126 Finalists!

Dutch master of home and interior design Richard Hutten, who served as a juror on the finalists’ panel this year, was amazed at the high standard of the entries in this year’s Golden Pin Design Award, which makes the selection process both interesting and challenging. When reviewing works, sustainability is always of prime importance to him, so he is pleased to see circularity receiving attention from designers and companies all over the world in this year’s selection.

Founder & creative director Keng-Ming Liu of Bito, one of Taiwan’s leading motion design studio, notes that while the visual communication field faces constant challenges due to the increasing convenience of technology—these days, even artificial intelligence can create—creations with a human touch, resonance, and influence are becoming all the more valuable. He is quite moved by the way in which this year’s designers have applied their professional expertise in an effort to drive societal change.

According to Geely Lotus Group Vice President Ying-Jia Yao, the shortlisted works include several designs that are remarkable not only in terms of functionality and visual aesthetics, but also because the designers have made sustainable social development a central consideration; the ingenuity of many of these designs also creates brand-new experiences and values.