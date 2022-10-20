The Theme and Key Visual for the 2022 Golden Pin Design Award Ceremony Revealed!

Last year, the award organizer invited Mandarin pop record producer Isaac Chen to produce the ceremony for the first time, and he worked with the top-notch producing team behind multiple Golden Melody Awards and A-Mei concerts to create a grand celebration of design. As a continuation to last year’s concept of virtual immersion—“UPLOAD,” which is the single most important step required of designers who wish to submit their works for consideration, this year’s theme “Thumb-Stopping Creative” is an observation and reflection on modern culture.

According to Chen, in an era of information explosion, designers and creators all hope that people will “stop their fingers” for their works. In a similar vein to the goal of “thumb-stopping creative” proposed by Facebook, this year’s theme symbolizes how good aesthetics and moving designs can stop people from scrolling, focus on designers’ thoughtful creativity, and truly immerse themselves in their thoughts and feelings.

Chen mentioned that the convenience of today’s technology allows us to browse and appreciate designs on our computers, smartphones, and other devices whenever we like, but we are also gradually getting used to passively receiving information instead of actively searching for and learning new things. In fact, much of what we see today is determined by big data analysis and AI algorithms. Therefore, this theme contains another layer of significance—the longing that people will put an end to fast-food aesthetics and “take matters into their own hands” in order to cherish and embrace the beauty around them, observe and listen with their heart, and start creating things themselves.