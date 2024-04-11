Calling Global Designers: Enter Your Work in the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award!

The Golden Pin Design Award, originating from Taiwan and recognized as one of Asia’s most prestigious design competitions, has officially launched its 2024 call for entries. Registration is open until June 26th, with an early bird discount available for those who register by June 7th. Entries are accepted for commercially available products or designs, as well as completed and operational spatial or integrated design works. Designers and companies worldwide are welcome to participate in, showcasing their design creativity and innovative capabilities alongside international talents.
With its inception in 1981, the Golden Pin Design Award is the oldest and most renowned professional design award in Taiwan. Since its repositioning as a global competition in 2014, it has consistently attracted participation from numerous overseas enterprises and design firms from countries such as the United States, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Poland, Lithuania, and more. Participants include Lithuanian guitar brand Lava Drops, Japanese stationery and office supply brand KOKUYO, global IT brand HP Inc., and Thai architectural firm IDIN Architects, among others. It has become an global stage for top designers and creative teams to compete for recognition. Each year, many award-winning works and designers leverage the recognition from the Golden Pin Design Award and the award’s partnerships with media to access overseas markets, gaining increased international exposure and business opportunities.
The Golden Pin Design Award assembles a global panel of design experts annually, aiming to evaluate works from diverse perspectives on their innovation, practicality, aesthetic value, and impact. Past jurors have included renowned Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa, Oki Sato and Kashiwa Sato, along with Winy Maas, co-founder of MVRDV, British design master Tom Dixon, Sarah M. Whiting, Dean and Professor of Architecture at Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Richard Hutten, a leading figure in Dutch furniture and interior design, Thomas Garvey, and President of the World Design Organization (WDO), among other experts, forming a stellar lineup.
In today’s exclusive preview of the international jury panel, the final selection jury lineup includes Korean graphic and font design maestro Ahn Sang-soo, making his debut as a juror of Golden Pin Design Award, along with the return of Japanese designer Yoshiaki Irobe, who crafted the visual identity system for the YAYOI KUSAMA Museum, to participate in selecting the best designs of the year. The second-selection jury feature Danish master Bo Linnemann, renowned Japanese furniture and interior designer Shigeki Hattori, famous Thai graphic designer Siam Attariya, and Yoko Choy, the China editor-in-chief of Wallpaper*, bringing diverse perspectives to the judging process. The full list of jurors will be announced in the future, so stay tuned!
▲ The Golden Pin Design Award ceremony is a highly anticipated event in the Asian design circle each year.
2024 Global Call for Entries
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award is now open for online registration until 17:00. (GMT+8 Taipei time) on June 26th (Wednesday). Early bird registration fees are available for those who complete their registration and payment before 17:00 on June 7th (Friday). The award features four major categories: Product Design, Communication Design, Spatial Design, and Integration Design, with a total of 50 subcategories covering diverse design fields. The vendor applicant must be a business entity or design team. Entries that pass the secondary selection will receive the Golden Pin Design Award Mark, recognizing their design quality; among them, the “Best Design of the Year” winners will be determined in the final selection, representing the highest honor of the award.
The “Golden Pin Concept Design Award,” seeking innovative design proposals, is also now open for submissions until 17:00 (GMT+8) on June 20th (Thursday). Entries must be projects or proposals that have not been commercially produced or executed before December 31st, 2024. Students, designers, or companies can participate individually or as a team. Three winners of the Best Design of the Year will each receive a cash prize of NT$300,000. For detailed entry guidelines, please visit the GPDA’s official website (www.goldenpin.org.tw/en).