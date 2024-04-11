Calling Global Designers: Enter Your Work in the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award!

The Golden Pin Design Award, originating from Taiwan and recognized as one of Asia’s most prestigious design competitions, has officially launched its 2024 call for entries. Registration is open until June 26th, with an early bird discount available for those who register by June 7th. Entries are accepted for commercially available products or designs, as well as completed and operational spatial or integrated design works. Designers and companies worldwide are welcome to participate in, showcasing their design creativity and innovative capabilities alongside international talents.

With its inception in 1981, the Golden Pin Design Award is the oldest and most renowned professional design award in Taiwan. Since its repositioning as a global competition in 2014, it has consistently attracted participation from numerous overseas enterprises and design firms from countries such as the United States, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Poland, Lithuania, and more. Participants include Lithuanian guitar brand Lava Drops, Japanese stationery and office supply brand KOKUYO, global IT brand HP Inc., and Thai architectural firm IDIN Architects, among others. It has become an global stage for top designers and creative teams to compete for recognition. Each year, many award-winning works and designers leverage the recognition from the Golden Pin Design Award and the award’s partnerships with media to access overseas markets, gaining increased international exposure and business opportunities.