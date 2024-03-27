“Who is going to raise the questions? The questions are designed in Taiwan” Taiwan design showcased at Milan Design Week

Taiwan is an island nation that has been colonized several times in its history. It carries on a legacy of Chinese culture but is also deeply influenced by Japanese culture. The island is surrounded by the sea while also boasting mountains more than 3000 meters tall and many beautiful lakes. In addition to its landscapes and natural resources, Taiwan is also globally famed for its technology and semiconductor industries.

These characteristics are reflected in the projects of the exhibition “Who is going to raise the questions? The questions are designed in Taiwan”, curated by Eric Yu, Atelier SUPERB and Tsung-Yen Hsieh in the first Taiwan Pavilion of the Milan design week, organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan and executive organizer Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI).