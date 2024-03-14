Taiwan Design Research Institute 2024 Summer Internship Recruitment Program is Now Open!

We welcome students from various colleges and universities to experience workplace life, explore future career directions, understand themselves, and thus have more expectations and plans for life, inspiring those interested in the field of design research to join us. (This internship program is divided into 4 categories. Please submit your resume accurately according to your expertise and interests, and we recommend submitting to 1-2 categories.)

● Recruitment Target: Students currently enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs at domestic and international colleges and universities.

● Internship Content and Related Regulations:

I. Estimated Number of Recruits: 25-29 individuals.

II. Internship Categories: TDRI offers diverse internship opportunities in various fields and assigns mentors to assist interns in their work and development (based on project needs). There is also the opportunity to participate in interdisciplinary internship projects with us and other companies!

(a) Design Research Category:

Assigned Units: Design Research & Development Section, Strategic Foresight Research & Development Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Development of design thinking tools, planning and execution of forward-thinking technology application workshops, interviews for industrial innovation design requirements, development and testing of digital design tools; collection of relevant research data, site and user surveys.

(b) Industry Consulting Category:

Assigned Units: International Development Section, Industry & Innovation Section, Industry Foresight Section, Branding & Promotion Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Projects from the Ministry of Agriculture, Taiwan Design Week, international development-related tasks; commercial district consulting programs, cross-domain medical innovation, design-industry collaboration, local alliance consulting ; sustainability, circular design, urban resilience , smart living, smart mobility, smart manufacturing; analysis of commercial district transformation & marketing, practicality of Golden Pin Design Award selection; Industrial Design-Driven Innovation (IDDI) project (optimization of vendor application service processes and recommendations, planning community management marketing strategies and tools, assistance with relevant qualification/proposal/mid-term review operations, assistance with related briefing sessions and subsidized case analysis), design cross-domain projects (assessment of design industry benefits, assessment of enterprise guidance in design introduction benefits). Supplementary description:

(1) Internship Locations for IDDI – Industrial Design-driven Innovation project and Interdisciplinary Design Projects: TDRI Xinyi Office (3rd Floor, No. 41, Section 3, Xinyi Road, Da’ an District, Taipei City)

(2) Participation in the practical tasks of the Golden Pin Design Award selection will extend the internship period until September 10, 2024 (Tuesday).

(c) Public Service Category:

Assigned Units: Public Service Section, Humanities Innovation Section, Local Innovation Section, Operation & Promotion Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Participation in public service surveys and practical activities; assistance in project surveys and data analysis in public sectors/areas (including campuses), assistance in urban aesthetic project workshops, co-learning workshops, preparation and execution of outcome presentation and press conference ; assistance in Taiwan Design Expo’s theme pavilions and community marketing, assistance in T22 local industry event coordination; operations management, marketing promotion, and event organization of Taiwan Design Pavilion, More than a Library, Design Point.

(d) Social Media and Public Relations Category:

Assigned Unit: Administration Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Social media marketing, online community management operations, creative content ideation, copywriting& graphic design; participation in all TDRI media activities and transforming materials into marketing language; your creative works will be featured on TDRI’s FB/IG social media platforms.

*The actual execution of work and project content will be based on the needs of each unit and will be updated periodically.

*For detailed project description, please refer to TDRI’s official website: annual report: https://www.tdri.org.tw/about-tdri/2022annual-report/

III. Internship Period: From July 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024 (participation in the practical tasks of the Golden Pin Design Award selection will extend the internship period until September 10, 2024 (Tuesday)), totaling approximately 2 months of full-time internship, with 8 hours of internship per day, 40 hours per week, or extension of the internship period according to the needs of each internship assigned units and intern (research projects, theses, etc.).

IV. Internship Allowance and Insurance (labor insurance premium to be deducted):

(a) Undergraduate: NT$28,000 per month.

(b) Graduate: NT$34,000 per month.

(c) Doctoral: NT$38,000 per month.

● Application Process:

I. Registration Period: From now until April 24, 2024 (Wednesday), the deadline may be adjusted according to the actual situation of TDRI.

II. Registration Method: Please submit your resume on TDRI’s webpage on 104 Corporation’s website. The resume should include:

(a) Personal photo.

(b) Autobiography, please indicate the following at the beginning of the statement:

My current academic year: Undergraduate ○ year / Master’s ○ year / Doctoral ○ year. The internship period I can accommodate: July 1, 2024, to XX month XX day, 2024.

(c) Portfolio (no limit on pages and format).

(d) Student ID or proof of enrollment (must be enrolled during the internship period, applications without relevant proof will not be accepted).

(e) If you are international students, please attach passport, Resident Certificate, and the personal work permit letter issued by the MINISTRY OF LABOR REPUBLIC OF CHINA(TAIWAN).

III. After the initial review by TDRI, interview times will be notified separately (scheduled to be held in May 2024). Following the interview, successful candidates will be informed of the reporting time separately. Matters concerning international students will be handled separately in accordance with other legal regulations.

● Internship Period and Regulations:

I. The internship period will be from July 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024, or it can be extended with flexibility according to needs of each intern and each internship assigned units.

II. Interns would be required submitting an internship report 10 days before ending the internship, and simultaneously post it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Medium, Matters, or other websites.

III. During the internship period, interns must comply with various management regulations of TDRI and must not be absent without reason.

IV. If an intern needs to terminate the internship in advance due to special circumstances, they must apply to TDRI for termination of the internship in advance.

● Recruitment Links:

I. 2024 Summer Internship (Design Research Category):

https://www.104.com.tw/job/896vh?jobsource=company_job

II. 2024 Summer Internship (Industry Consulting Category):

https://www.104.com.tw/job/896vt?jobsource=company_job

III. 2024 Summer Internship (Public Service Category):

https://www.104.com.tw/job/896w3?jobsource=company_job

IV. 2024 Summer Internship (Social Media and Public Relations Category):

https://www.104.com.tw/job/896w5?jobsource=company_job