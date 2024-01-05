Central Election Commission Joins Forces with TDRI to Upgrade Electoral Aesthetics! Full Disclosure of the Three-Stage Optimization Process

TDRI has always had a well-defined scope when it comes to issues of public services; from national policy, universality, openness, collaborative co-creation, to joint maintenance, election is a highly public issue across the entire country, and thus, TDRI upholds the basic spirits of rationality, fairness, and objectivity. With such systematic integrated thinking, Taiwan’s election administration has gained a high level of trust of its people through over four decades of development, and this stable state marks the perfect timing for introduction of aesthetic thinking.

The first stage of the collaboration between CEC and TDRI was the Referendum Bulletin Redesign in December 2021. Ensuring legal and regulatory compliance and meeting the original budgetary limitations, the layout of the bulletin underwent a total transformation. Dedicating six months of time, the two sides, along with consultants and the design team, proposed an innovate bulletin design: the font of masthead was changed from traditional calligraphic characters to black font, presenting a clean and rational visual effect; leveraging the regulatory restrictions of only black and red colors, the new design highlighted important information in red; the layout featured several columns with horizontal lines of characters, and the number of characters in each line was reduced to enhance readability; the redesigned layout presented all referendum proposals on a single page, offering voters greater convenience to read the bulletin more comprehensively; moreover, a perspective drawing of the voting process from the view angle of a voter upon entering a polling station was added, which illustrated a clear traffic flow for citizens and helped to accelerate the voting process.