The Inaugural Taiwan Design Week Offers an International Occasion to Bridge Design Communities In Taiwan And The World

The event is organized by Industrial Development Administration, and executed by Taiwan Design Research Institute. The purpose is to “expand horizons, extend viewpoints, and establish platforms” and highlight “sustainable development” and “smart innovations,” which have received global attention. The event includes planned exhibitions, forums, and design nights. International speakers and creative teams from multiple fields will arrive in Taiwan to build new connections with local design professionals.

Design weeks have always been optimal opportunities for designers to make statements, communicate ideas, and present works. They also serve as excellent occasions to highlight design in a city or country. The design week to be held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in December represents the first time such an event will take place in Taiwan. With “Elastic Bridging” as the theme, it will showcase how Taiwan adapts and increases its impacts by bridging wisdom and resources across fields.

EXHIBITION INCLUDES 54 LOCAL AND 5 INTERNATIONAL TEAMS

Double Grass founder Frank Huang and Atelier TBD head Victor Wu will curate the exhibition at the first Taiwan Design Week. The event has invited 54 small and medium-sized teams in Taiwan across digital media, graphic design, product packaging, applied materials, organic works, food design, and public aesthetics. Notably, the curatorial team have inserted keywords from the event’s six sections into the Novel AI tool to compose fascinating stories. The exhibition also follows sustainable development principles, with over 80% of partitions made from circular materials by GoodPoint Exchange. Five teams from Thailand, Germany, Greece, and Mexico have produced time-limited installations indoors and outdoors at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park to offer different creative roadmaps.

NEARLY 70 SPEAKERS FROM NINE COUNTRIES BRING INSIGHTS TO FORUMS

Nearly 70 experts from nine countries will speak over the course of eleven sessions at the forum to cover sustainable development, smart innovations, artificial intelligence, human-machine interactions, design policy, urban design indicators, architectural trends, and urban aesthetics. They will highlight industry updates and the latest information as key references for future development.

CHILL AT DESIGN NIGHTS

Besides cross-border brainstorming activities in the daytime, a series of wonderful events have also been planned for the evenings at Taiwan Design Week.Foreign diplomats, public officials, journalists, and design teams have been invited to the opening night at the Baroque Garden at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. Themes for other nights include “waste reduction” and “public icon design.” Invited guests will review their achievements in the past year, and look ahead to their prospects in the coming year.