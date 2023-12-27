The Most Beautiful Taiwan Books: 2020-2024 Golden Butterfly Award Winners Exhibition

Organized by the Taipei Book Fair Foundation and Not Just Library, the 2020-2024 Golden Butterfly Award Winners Exhibition collects the most beautifully designed books in Taiwan, allowing the audience to take a close look at the winning books of the Golden Butterfly Award from recent five years and enjoy the unique charm of Taiwanese book designs.

The Golden Butterfly Award, Taiwan’s prestigious award for publication design, is organized by the Taipei Book Fair Foundation and co-organized by the National Taiwan Normal University Library. Year 2024 marks its 20th edition since 2005. Being the most important award for book production and design in Taiwan, the Golden Butterfly Award aims to recognize book designers and publishers who devote themselves in the pursuit of aesthetics. Each year it presents one gold medal, one silver medal, one bronze medal, and ten honor awards.

The Golden Butterfly Award not only injects innovation and energy into Taiwan’s publishing industry, but also brings about diversity in the book market. It takes Taiwanese book designs to international platforms to compete with the best from around the world. All the winning books are submitted to the Best Books from all over the World competition held in Leipzig, Germany. The results have been inspiring. For instance, Zoom In Zoom Out won a Bronze Medal in 2012, followed by a Silver Medal won by A Cachalot on a Train in 2013. The 2022 Golden Butterfly Award Gold Medal winner, Steamy Buns, also made to the shortlist of the Best Books from all over the World 2022. Recognitions from international awards show Taiwan’s capability in book design and production.