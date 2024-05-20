The very old, brand new neue Series57® exhibition at Not Just Library

Akzidenz Grotesk, which was designed, developed and produced in many weights and sizes at Berthold from the end of the 19th century onwards, is known worldwide. It has been called the mother of all modern sans serif type-faces. With the rise of the International Typographic styles, Akzidenz Grotesk (abbreviated as AG) became the most influential typeface in this trend, thus gaining widespread recognition.

1957 was a landmark year for type design, marking the birth of two highly influential typefaces: Helvetica and Univers. In the same year in Germany, Günter Gerhard Lange (GGL), Berthold’s artistic director, designed a new version: Akzidenz Grotesk Series 57. GGL had caught the spirit of the times and tidied up, smoothed out and simplified the youngest child of the AG family. Unfortunately, it was never made into a complete family of faces and it was somehow overlooked by later generations and thus never digitized. Until Erik Spiekermann unexpectedly discovered it in a mislabelled case. He brought Alexander Roth from neue Fonts on board, to digitize it and expand the design, thus now we have a new typeface “neue Serie57®” of our own, born in the digital world, but with a pedigree that goes back to the 19th century.

In this exhibition, in addition to presenting the origin, production process, and design details of “neue Serie57®”, historical materials, prints, and type specimens of “Akzidenz Grotesk” will also be exhibited, marking the first time in Asian history to have such a rich collection of Akzidenz Grotesk-related exhibits. As audiences delve deeper into the uniqueness of this typeface and the stories behind it, they will be taken on an inspiring cultural journey. This is not just an exhibition, but also a tribute to the spirit of innovation and cultural heritage. Welcome to join us to explore and appreciate this valuable piece of design history.

In addition to the exhibition itself, Alexander Roth, the designer of neue Serie57®, will come to Taiwan to share the design process of neue Serie57® through a lecture, and will also lead a typography workshop to experience the manual typesetting and printing with neue Serie57®.