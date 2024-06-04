KEER 2024, Submission deadline is extended to June 15th, 2024. We sincerely expect your participation!

Introduction

The 2024 International Conference on Kansei Engineering and Emotion Research is a global platform where researchers and practitioners in Kansei studies and related fields come together. This Conference fosters an inclusive environment that encourages interdisciplinary collaboration and embraces cultural diversity. KEER is a crucial internationally renowned conference supported by the International Kansei Engineering and Emotion Research and is held every two years. We sincerely expect your participation!

Content

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the integration of user experience design and sustainable development goals (SDGs) has become imperative. This conference theme explores the intersectionality of user experience principles with Kansei approaches to foster sustainable solutions that contribute to the achievement of SDGs.

Emotions play a significant role in shaping user experiences. Utilizing Kansei approaches, designers can forge meaningful interactions that deeply resonate with users, fostering sustained engagement and advocacy for sustainable practices. The integration of emotional intelligence into UX design necessitates empathizing with users’ emotions, needs, and motivations throughout the design journey. By comprehending the emotional context of user interactions with a product or service, designers can customize experiences to elicit desired emotional responses that promote sustainability. The inclusion of SDGs in the design process enables designers to directly contribute to these pivotal objectives, thereby propelling tangible advancements towards a more sustainable future.

In this conference, we will focus on the relationship between Kansei design, sustainable design, and innovative industries. Through sharing case studies, industry trends, and best practices, we will explore how to integrate Kansei design values and sustainable design principles into various innovative industries. Therefore, this conference explores innovative methodologies for assessing the environmental, social, and economic impact of design interventions, enabling practitioners to optimize outcomes and drive continuous improvement.

Kansei design, sustainable design, and innovative industries are highly forward-looking and influential concepts in today’s design field. These concepts not only concern the design of products and services but also our perception and practice of social and environmental responsibility. Therefore, we sincerely invite you to participate in this conference to explore the intersection and interaction of these concepts. Whether you are a designer, product manager, entrepreneur, or scholar, this conference will provide you with a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, learn, and inspire with your peers. Join us as we delve into the nexus of Kansei design, sustainable design, and innovative industries and explore how these elements can converge to cultivate sustainable solutions that benefit both users and the planet. Together, let’s design a better future for all.

Thank you for your attention and support. We look forward to your submissions and participation in exploring the future path of Kansei design, sustainable design, and innovative industries.

Notes

Date: November 20 (Wednesday) to November 23 (Saturday), 2024. The conference activities include: keynote speeches by experts, special sessions, paper presentation discussions, cultural experience activities, and design workshops, spanning a total of four days. The conference’s call for papers theme is ‘Kansei, Sustainability, and Innovative Design,’ focusing on three main areas: Kansei Design, Sustainable Design, and Innovative Industries. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.keer.org/keer2024/index.html

#Call for Paper

1) Full Paper

2) Short Paper

3) Special Session Paper

#Paper Submission Deadline Extended

Full Paper/Short paper: 15 June 2024

Notification of Acceptance:20 July 2024

Final Camera-Ready Paper:20 August 2024

#Registration

Registration Open: 25 April 2024

Early-Bird Registration: 30 July 2024