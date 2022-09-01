The Golden Pin Design Award 2022 Design Mark Recipients Announced!

2022 Second Selection Jury’s Comments

Golden Pin Design Award organizes secondary and final selections online this year in response to the global pandemic. In the secondary selection on August 18th, 31 design and industry experts from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Australia, Finland, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, U.S. and Japan, gathered online to evaluate various categories with heated discussions.

Finnish designer Renne Angelvuo and Australian designer Danny Venlet often served as judges for international design awards. They were members of this year’s jury for the product design category, and both of them were impressed by the high-quality entries submitted this year, which ranged from daily necessities to public transports such as trains. They mentioned that there were many outstanding and interesting design works in each category, which made their judging experience extremely enjoyable.

Suyan Huang, Director of Product Design at Xiaomi Youpi, was happy to see that designers and companies from around the world were just as creative as they were before the pandemic. She believes that after the boundaries between work and life are blurred, how to balance and integrate work and life and health concerns, are design issues that warrant greater attention now and in the future. Shiuan-Hung Lee, General Manager of Design Innovation Center at TLC Technology Group, observed that the new ways of living and working derived from the pandemic over the past two years demonstrate the vigorous development of creative designs in such aspects as remote communication, disinfection and care, physical and mental healing, and pet-related products.

As a returning member of this year’s jury for the communication design category, Eisuke Tachikawa, CEO of NOSIGNER, focuses his evaluation on a design’s basic techniques and quality, and then checks whether the design is meaningful to a problem, and whether its quality is high enough to bring about social impact. Arthur Guimarães, Brazilian architect and a jury member for the spatial design category, was surprised to see the extent of cultural diversity among the design works entered this year and was also deeply impressed by the overall level of sophistication. Taiwanese Architect Wen-Chieh Chiu was fascinated by the number of outstanding works in public space design; his evaluation was focused on the power of “small design details that make a big impact,” rather than on the space itself solely, and also on which kind of design can bring about positive impact to the society.

According to Ming-Tsung Lee, CEO of Searchlight Culture Lab and a jury member for the integrated design category, the entries enabled him to perceive different industries’ capacity to jointly create crossover works. The attempts with digital applications and new technologies are not confined to the technical level, but are associated with a deeper level of engagement and even cultural creation. He envisions a future of design that transcends industries and centers on non-digital natives or special needs and disadvantaged groups.