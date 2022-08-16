The 2022 Golden Pin Concept Design Award announces Design Mark Winners & Final Selection Shortlist

Famous advertising executive, the former CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Greater China, Shenan Chuang, who served on the jury for both the Secondary and Final Selections, praises the overall quality of submissions this year, especially several aesthetically masterful lifestyle design concepts proposed by Taiwanese teams, whose creative energy will surely reach even more disciplines in the future. For those facing the Final Selection, Chuang notes that the key selection factor lies in whether each designer is able to expound on the intent, necessity, vision, and future potential of their design through skillful storytelling during the presentation.

According to Rock Wang, Head Designer at Studio Qiao, and Alice Wang of the eponymous Alice Wang Design, many of the submissions shortlisted this year feature outstanding practical and functional design solutions, and they hope to see more experimental or emotionally-focused works in the future. Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Inc.’s CCO Alice Chou emphasized the depth of insight, new perspectives through creativity, applicability, and aesthetics of details when evaluating each design concept.

Speaking from the marketability and crowdfunding perspective, Backer-Founder.com CEO Tahan Lin says he discovered many works with great development and market potential. Lin also mentioned—it is concepts that are simple and readily available, and the concepts yet grand and visionary that people look forward to and are thus willing to support its actualization through funding—it is such concepts that capture his attention.