Perspective: A Discourse about DIT

The publication of Perspective: Why DIT Matters provides a chance to review Taiwan’s design trends and highlights, as well as to forecast its advantages and prospects.

The first two introductory chapters discussed the conceptual history of “design” and the strategic position of Taiwan to provide an outlook of DIT’s vision. The first chapter reviewed how the idea of “design” has been repeatedly reappropriated throughout history—from early graphic and craft design, product design of the industrial era, architectural and space design, UX/UI design, to rapidly-developing fields of integrated design, social design, service design, policy design, etc. The criteria for good designs also expanded gradually from “aesthetics, functionality, and economy” to including various sustainable development goals. The chapter advocated that, as a leading benchmark of DIT, the Golden Pin Design Award should actively reflect the changing “ideascape” about design in its solicitation and selections.

The second chapter took the broader perspective of the global design ecosystem to explore Taiwan’s advantages and strategic position. The chapter characterized four niche advantages that grants Taiwan the potential to become a “pivotal center of design in East Asia”— its location at the junction of four major “cultural plate” (Chinese, Japanese, Southeast Asia, and the West) in East Asia, its ecological diversity and environmental sensitivity, its solid strength in technologies and flexible industrial supply chain, and its vibrant democracy embedded in one of the most liberal and open society in Asia.

The rest seven chapters sketched the current state and prospect of design development in Taiwan based on the interview with 27 professionals and industrial leaders, along with a survey of the Golden Pin Design Award record. The chapters were organized along the three conceptual axes Shan (善), Chuang (創), Hsiang (享).