Taiwan Design Research Institute Announcing First City Design Index Research in Tokyo, Japan, for World Design Assembly

The World Design Organization (WDO) host the World Design Assembly (WDA) in Tokyo, Japan from October 27 to 29, 2023. This conference is the first large-scale international design gathering after the epidemic. As an important member of the international design community and a long-term member and partner of WDO, Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) was also invited to participate.

TDRI went to Japan to complete multiple tasks this time. The first was to sign a design cooperation memorandum with Sumida District (Tokyo), and Chiba University. TDRI’s predecessor, Taiwan Design Center (TDC), collaborated with Sumida District on the “Japanese Craftsmanship x Taiwan Design” project in 2015. Through close cooperation among the manufacturing end, the consulting group, and the design end, was innovated with the goal of commercialization. Proposals and Development. This is the first time for TDRI to cooperate with Chiba University to communicate in the field of design and R&D, realize mutual visions such as international exchanges, and promote promotion activities that promote their respective professional knowledge and professionalism.