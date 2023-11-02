2023 Taiwan Design Expo Successfully Concludes with a Record-Breaking 6.58 Million Attendees Gather in New Taipei City

In hosting the Taiwan Design Expo for the first time, New Taipei City pays tribute to the city’s past accomplishments through curating design exhibitions while leading citizens to contemplate future urban challenges. Notably, this year’s design expo is not just a 17-day event but also encompasses the “Project 365 On The Way” initiative launched 365 days before the exhibition. The project dives deep to discover urban issues by gathering voices from various communities across the city. Collaborating with government agencies, private entities, and design teams, it uncovers citizens’ needs and proposes potential solutions. Within the Policy Lab, the initiative addresses issues such as the “aging population” and “declining birthrate”, while the Culture Lab explores “urban-rural” and “ethnicity” topics. The initiative has already begun the preliminary transformation of classrooms at Xinpu Junior High School and Xintai Junior High School, creating “intergenerational learning” spaces and revamping the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital campus signage for an “age-friendly” environment. Successful field studies and experiments conducted during this Design Expo paved the way for future applications in other towns, drawing more people into engaging with urban issues through design.

At the same time, The Industrial Development Administration,Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan Design Research Institute joined forces to promote the “COC Interdisciplinary Industrial Innovation Platform”, leveraging design perspectives to drive industrial participation in urban innovation. For instance, the Taiwan Kodomo Pavilion responded to the trend of going green by establishing a sustainable mother-infant brand. The Aromase Hair Care Pavilion demonstrated a sustainable circular economy experience. The “T22 Local Industry Revitalization via Design Project ” selected Yingge as the pioneer location as early as 2019. Following extensive transformation efforts over the years, the new generation in the local ceramic industry came together to introduce the “YINGGE OPEN HOUSE” series, injecting renewed vitality into the historic ceramic town.