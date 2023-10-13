The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have announced the list of finalists for the Best Design!

GPDA 2023 Final Selection Jury’s Comments

International jurors participating in this year’s final selection, such as Thomas Garvey, Kazushige Miyake, and Võ Trọng Nghĩa, highly praised the quality of entries in the Golden Pin Design Award. They also expressed their enjoyment of the interdisciplinary and intercultural exchange of ideas during the selection process. Grace Wang, the President of QUE SERA SERA, who has served as a juror for many years, observed that each year, the entries for the Golden Pin Design Award showcase distinct highlights. She pointed out that in recent years, there has been outstanding representation of works related to sustainable development and circular design, aligning with global trends, and she is delighted to see more and more businesses engage in innovative ESG practices.

When discussing the judging criteria, Johnason Lo, the founder of JL Design, emphasized that design is not only about aesthetics but should also take into account its commercial and societal value and how to maximize its impact. Therefore, the potential for change through design is highly valued by the jury panel. He also highlighted that even with limited budgets, small-scale design initiatives can still have a significant and far-reaching impact. This year’s entries include many outstanding works, and it is hoped that the Golden Pin Design Award will inspire more of such designs in the future.