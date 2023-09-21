The Design Mark Recipients of the 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have been announced!

The winners of the 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have been announced! This year, both awards received nearly 8,000 entries from 23 countries/regions around the world. After the secondary selection held in mid-September, the “Golden Pin Design Award” selected 552 outstanding works from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, South Korea, Lithuania and India, all of which received the Design Mark and qualified for the final selection. On the other hand, the “Golden Pin Concept Design Award” recognized 38 works with 16 of them advancing to the final selection. Proceeding to the next stage, both awards will select the prestigious “Best Design Award” winners, which will be officially revealed at the awards ceremony in December!

This year’s two awards held their second and final round of judging in September, marking the first return to offline selection since the pandemic. Over a thousand entries from around the world gathered at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei for this unprecedented event.

The second selection of the two awards brought together a grand panel of 30 design and creative experts from academia and industry worldwide. The panel included notable figures such as Sarah M. Whiting, Dean and Professor of Architecture at Harvard University Graduate School of Design; Winy Maas, Founding Partner of MVRDV; Chen Yan, General Manager of the User Research and Experience Design Department at Tencent; Vip Buraphadeja, Editor-in-Chief of iconic Thai trend media happening; Keita Suzuki, Creative Director of the renowned Japanese design firm Product Design Center; Shenan Chuang, a veteran advertising professional in Taiwan; and acclaimed Taiwanese designer Joe Fang, Art Director of JOEFANGSTUDIO, and more.