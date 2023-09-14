To solve the problems at hand, our great predecessors have accumulated a wealth of design achievements, enabling us to enjoy a prosperous and healthy life and a thriving economy. However, in the process, there has been excessive depletion of Earth’s resources, harming the ecology and exacerbating environmental issues. Global issues such as climate change and food crises are troubling us, social divisions and unrest continue to spread, people seem to be losing the ability to imagine boldly about the future…

“How can we leave a future filled with creativity and hope for our descendants?”

NOSIGNER is a design firm committed to building new relationships for the future, and is working on social practices that will benefit the future with the power of design. “Designs For The Next 100 Years” is organized for the 10th anniversary of NOSIGNER, reviewing the activities in the past ten years and bringing 22 wonderful case studies.

Eisuke Tachikawa, the head of NOSIGNER, studied under the renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and is currently the chairman of the Japan Industrial Designers’ Association (JIDA). He emphasizes the importance of exploring the essence of problems and adheres to the concept of social design, making him one of the most sought-after international designers of the new generation. He plans comprehensive design strategies in initiatives such as the SDGs, renewable energy and local community revitalisation, and actively participates in cross-disciplinary international fields such as industrial design, graphic and visual design, and architecture. Won over 100 awards in Japan and abroad, including the Good Design Gold Award, the Design for Asia Awards, and the German Design Gold Award.

To foster change-makers with creative perspectives for the future in academia, government, and various industries, he advocates a new method of education, Evolutional Creativity, and believes that the essence of creativity can be learned from the phenomenon of biological evolution. By finding clues to decode creativity in the creations of nature that possess astounding beauty and function, he applied the “mutation” and “selection” in biological evolution to creative learning and compiled it into the book “Evolutional Creativity”. It then became a bestseller in Japan and received multiple awards. The Chinese version and an exhibition were launched in the same month. In the process of collating “Evolutional Creativity”, Eisuke Tachikawa delved into the world of natural sciences and began collecting valuable original books and copies of natural scientists over the past centuries. Part of that collection will also be exhibited in the “Evolutional Creativity Library”. Hoping everyone can feel the essence of “Evolutional Creativity” from the wisdom left by the great predecessors.

This exhibition centered around Eisuke Tachikawa’s advocacy of “Evolutionary Thinking,” explores the past, present, future, and the global “ecosystem” with various attempts made by NOSIGNER over the past decade, to find the most suitable positioning for various projects and propose visions for the future. A good design can reconnect severed relationships and create value that exists behind these forms and is not visible to the eye (NO-SIGN), which is the duty that NOSIGNER carries.

We hope to engage in collective reflection with all of you on what designs should look like for the next 100 years.