Golden Pin Salon 2023 is heading to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in May!

The Golden Pin Design Award’s Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon will hold three events on its Asian tour this year, in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in May and Shenzhen in June! Four winners of Best Design Award—NK Kuo, founder of Forest-Wood Archi-Tect.; Ocean Ou, founder of Duolog Design; Varudh Varavarn, architect and winner of the Silpathorn Award in Thailand, and Vivian Toh, co-founder of Tsubaki Studio in Malaysia—will join forces at the Bangkok event on May 9th and the Kuala Lumpur event on May 11th to share their unique insights about the relationship between design, sustainability and value creation. The two salons will be holding both local physical events and online live streaming, which are now open for registration!

Since 2015, the Golden Pin Design Award has held Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon in over 20 Asian cities, including Taipei, Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore, as an open and diverse platform for design exchange. Through the participation and sharing of designers from around the world, the salon aims to explore contemporary design trends and future directions, promoting the development and innovation of the design industry and culture.

So far, the Golden Pin Salon has organized over 30 events, invited over a hundred designers and creative professionals from different fields to share their ideas, and attracted thousands of design enthusiasts to participate. The Golden Pin Salon has received widespread acclaim as a must-see event in the Asian design community. With the easing of the pandemic, the Golden Pin Salon will be held in Bangkok for the first time and in Kuala Lumpur for the third time this year, providing an opportunity for in-depth dialogue and exchange with local design communities.