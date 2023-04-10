Latest News / Event & Exhibition

2023-04-10
Ciao Ciao – Italian Children’s Book Exhibition

Italy is famous for children’s literature, the unique narrative and illustrative styles attracting devoted fans all over the world in addition to within Italy itself. This exhibition features a selection of 35 works from the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, a wealth of storytelling and visual brilliance including both retellings of classic tales and new stories. 

A shared feature of these works is imaginative use of visual elements to convey story and emotion, with as few words as possible. Full of poetry and humor, these works inhabit and display the multifaceted experience of children.

Exhibition Information

  • Title｜Ciao Ciao – Italian Children’s Book Exhibition
  • Duration｜2023.3.23-6.11 (Closed on Monday and Specific Holidays, please check our FB & IG in advanced)
  • Time｜10:00 – 18:00 (ticket before 17:00)
  • Venue｜Not Just Library
  • Ticket｜online https://tdri.com.tw/event/detail/100004/20230106；offline “Design Pin”Service Counter
  • Price｜NT 50／40 (for group)
  • In-collaborated with Taiwan Design Research Institute; Italian Association for Industrial Design; Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office; Bologna Children’s Book Fair.
  • Organized by Not Just Library

