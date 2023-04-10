Ciao Ciao – Italian Children’s Book Exhibition

Italy is famous for children’s literature, the unique narrative and illustrative styles attracting devoted fans all over the world in addition to within Italy itself. This exhibition features a selection of 35 works from the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, a wealth of storytelling and visual brilliance including both retellings of classic tales and new stories.

A shared feature of these works is imaginative use of visual elements to convey story and emotion, with as few words as possible. Full of poetry and humor, these works inhabit and display the multifaceted experience of children.