[T22 Hualien] Exploring Hualien’s Thousand-year-old Mines Revamping Marble and Invoking Everlasting Emotions in a Brand New Space

Hualien is situated at a junction where tectonic plates meet. Frequent orogenies taking place over tens or hundreds of millions of years have come to form Hualien’s unique and exquisite landscape, and also paved the way to this place’s much sought-after natural mineral resources. The mines in Hualien hold more than 300 billion tons of marble. It is home to not only white, grey, and black marble, but also serpentine. The steady supply of stones and meticulous processing have made Hualien’s marble famed throughout the world, and Hualien known as a “Marble Kingdom.” With the shift in world economic markets and the emergence of environmental awareness, the stone industry has come to be seen as a polluting industry that is far from sustainability.

To this means, the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan Design Research Institute jointly launched the “T22 Local Industry Revitalization via Design Project,” which aims to “reshape Hualien as Taiwan’s first industry hub with a brand image of sustainable development.” After integrating stones with artisan craftsmanship in co-branding designs in 2022, the project further proceeds to regional revitalization in 2023 through the “Open Factory” initiative. As more people are invited to learn about Taiwan’s marble and serpentine processing brands and the factories after renovations, the public is given a chance to explore the mines and to understand the charms of stones. By taking an everyday approach to design, stones are transformed to objects that enrich everyone’s daily lives.

“T22 Hualien” unites Hualien’s stone manufacture factories and unique designer brands with an elite team of consultants, including the leader of design procurement in Japan, Yu Yamada, founder of fashion startup MSYAMING, Yaming Feng, and founder of REnato lab, Chia-Hsiang Wang. The project also includes SME coaching, exhibitions, and procurement in the pursuit of environmental protection and sustainability. After more than one year of countless communications, meetings, and revisions, T22 Hualien has brought warmth and a brand-new image to Hualien’s stone industry using one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and branding. A brighter future has been formed for these stones.