2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award: Call for Global Entries is Now Open!

The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award are now open for registration and welcome designers from all around the world to join in. Don’t miss the great opportunity to let your light shine on this international stage!

With its inception in 1981, the Golden Pin Design Award is the oldest and most renowned professional design award in Taiwan. Since the first call for global submissions in 2014, numerous reputable domestic and international enterprises in and out of design have vied for the recognition of this professional and highly credible award, whose international visibility and influence continue to expand with the likes of Japan’s famous office supply brand KOKUYO, century-old cutlery manufacturer KAI Corporation, HP Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Pegatron Corporation, TCL Technology, Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co. Ltd., Guangdong Chinno Industrial Design Co. Ltd., Untitled Design Ltd., Whitelight Motion, Aaron Nieh Workshop, and J.C. Architecture.

The Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have 4 main categories: Product, Communication, Spatial, and Integration Designs. Every year, the organizer discovers outstanding innovative or promising designs by inviting notable global design experts to form a strong jury lineup, including German master Werner Aisslinger, British genius Tom Dixon, Chinese interior designer Tony Chi, Francine Houben the founder of transnational architecture firm Mecanoo, Thai graphic designer Tnop Wangsillapakun, as well as the best from Japan—Naoto Fukasawa, Koshikazu Sato, Fumie Shibata, and Yoshiaki Irobe, to identify outstanding, innovative, or promising designs.

Today, a first look into the impressive list of final selection jurors for this year revealed first-timers Vo Trong Nghia, the Vietnamese architect best known for his modern bamboo structures, and Robert Greenwood, the partner and Asia Pacific Director of Snøhetta (a Norwegian architecture firm known for their work on the Shanghai Opera House in China and the Busan Opera House in South Korea). The organizer will also have a wide range of professional views provided by experts for preliminary and secondary selections, including Vip Buraphadeja, the editor-in-chief of happening (an iconic fashion media outlet in Thailand), illustrious Thai graphic designer Manita Songserm, Japanese design procurement expert Yu Yamada, and Hjalti Karlsson the co-founder and creative director of Karlssonwilker (a top design studio based in New York). Please stay tuned for announcements on the full jury lineup soon!