Both a Music Classroom and a Stage! New Taipei City Kuang Jen Catholic High School Resonance Valley Is a Flexible Teaching Space Meeting Diverse Needs

Founded back in 1967, Kuang Jen Catholic High School is a school with some history and now faces the problem of outdated facilities. “Resonance Valley” was previously a music classroom, which was used for junior high school music class and senior high school choral rehearsal, observation, and performance.

Functionality was the sole consideration of the original teaching space—classroom furniture (the most uncomfortable ones), choir risers, and conventional cupboards; however, after long-term use, these most basic facilities had also lost their only functionalities due to ageing. Moreover, with light coming in from three sides, the classroom had always suffered from sun exposure in the afternoon, as well as the constant issue of echoes. In sum, the teaching space was becoming unqualified.