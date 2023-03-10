Election Experience Upgraded! Local Electoral Aesthetics Optimization Demo First Introduced to Taipei!

Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) and Central Election Commission (CEC) launched a three-stage cooperation in 2021 to enhance Taiwan’s electoral aesthetics through introduction of design while complying with laws and regulations and meeting the budget.

The Referendum Bulletin Redesign in the first stage achieved outstanding results, winning two awards at the 2022 Golden Pin Design Award: Best Design Award and Special Annual Award – Social Design.

In addition to referendum bulletin redesign with CEC, TDRI also cooperated with Taipei City Election Commission (TCEC) to implement demo project of election bulletin and polling station signage redesign, warming up for the third stage of cooperation!