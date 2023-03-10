Election Experience Upgraded! Local Electoral Aesthetics Optimization Demo First Introduced to Taipei!

▲ “Electoral Aesthetics – Referendum Bulletin Redesign” won both Best Design Award and Special Annual Award (Social Design) honors at the 2022 Golden Pin Design Award.
Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) and Central Election Commission (CEC) launched a three-stage cooperation in 2021 to enhance Taiwan’s electoral aesthetics through introduction of design while complying with laws and regulations and meeting the budget.
The Referendum Bulletin Redesign in the first stage achieved outstanding results, winning two awards at the 2022 Golden Pin Design Award: Best Design Award and Special Annual Award – Social Design.
In addition to referendum bulletin redesign with CEC, TDRI also cooperated with Taipei City Election Commission (TCEC) to implement demo project of election bulletin and polling station signage redesign, warming up for the third stage of cooperation!
▲ TDRI cooperates with CEC and TCEC to enhance Taiwan’s electoral aesthetics.
Enhanced Readability of Candidate Information in Business Card-Like Blocks – Election Bulletin
Carrying on the black-and-red overall impression and comfort of reading of the referendum bulletin, the new design offers an organized presentation of candidate information:
- Leverage the restriction of only two colors to highlight key information in red.
- Arrange candidate information into modular blocks. Candidate numbers and basic information are now presented on the left, where name, date of birth, gender, and place of birth that were originally listed in separate columns are now optimized; education and policies are shown on the right for quick access of information.
- Replace layout diagram intended for staff members with a perspective drawing of the voting process to present the process in a clear, step-by-step manner.
▲ Candidate information arranged into blocks for quick access of needed information.
▲ Replace layout diagram intended for staff members with a perspective drawing of the voting process to present the process in a clear, step-by-step manner.
Unified Colors and Sizes and Consolidated Information for Enhanced Communication Effectiveness – Polling Station Signage
In the past, polling stations were filled with various types of posters and signs in various styles, displaying similar messages in different sizes and colors. To provide clearer instructions and improve electoral experience at polling stations, TDRI discussed with CEC and TCEC and investigated three main types of polling stations (schools, temples and shrines, and community activity centers) to propose an optimized signage system. Design highlights are listed below:
- Signs are classified hierarchically. For example: red text is used for positioning, and promotions are presented in the form of posters.
- Unify colors; using white for background and red, grey, and black for key texts and diagrams to enhance uniformity.
- Consolidate relevant pieces of information based on users’ journey through the polling station, avoiding excessive posters and signs.
- Use the election bulletin’s B2 size as the standard to reduce and unify the sizes of all signs.
- Produce Sign Posting SOP for staff to set up polling stations.
▲ Propose a comprehensive and clear signage system based on citizen needs.
▲ In the past, polling stations were filled with various types of posters and signs in various styles that communicate similar messages in different sizes and colors.
▲ Set up demo sites for three main types of polling stations
(schools, temples and shrines, and community activity centers).
▲ Provide Sign Posting SOP for staff to follow and post signs.
Reorganization of Venue of Televised Debate on Referendum Proposal and TV Broadcasting Screen Layout for Clean and Organized Broadcasting Quality
In addition to optimizing election bulletin and signage, a demo optimization of screen layout was also arranged last year for the televised debate on referendum proposal, which included opening, onsite decoration, and screen layout. Under related restrictions, the complicated backdrop in the past was improved and hierarchy of information on TV screen was strengthened through comprehensive organization, proposing a set of templates for screen layout and suggestions for decoration as references for TV stations.
▲ L: Before/Right: After: Clean and slick backdrop and arrangement of information give televised debate on referendum proposal a more professional and concise look.
▲ Plan comprehensive and layered opening to make televised debate more professional looking.
Third Stage – Introduction of Design to 2024 Presidential Election
Local election successfully came to a close last year. Referendum bulletin, election bulletin, and polling station signage were also successfully introduced to Taipei. To probe into the actual implementation, TDRI specially carried out a post-event research to learn the views of voters, poll workers, and candidates on design introduction through qualitative and quantitative studies. The research shows that, all participants are highly satisfied with information communication (easy to understand, easy to read) and aesthetic expression of the new design, while also expressing that they look forward to more digital and electronic applications in the future.
The cooperation between CEC and TDRI has now moved into the third stage. Through introduction of design and demonstration of optimization, extensive experience and changes of polling sites have been accumulated. In addition to the bulletin, polling station signage, and the Easy Voting Guide animation, more projects will be launched in the third stage, in aim to more comprehensively enhance the effectiveness of information communication and establish consistent and uniform electoral identity through nationwide introduction to elevate Taiwan’s overall democratic image, so that citizens will more proactively care for and participate in elections.
- Organizer | Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA, Central Election Commission
- Executive Organizer | Taiwan Design Research Institute
- Project Consultant | Feng Yu, Creative Director of IF OFFICE
- Referendum Bulletin, e-Book | graphic room
- Polling Station Signage Research | TDRI
- Voting Guide Animation Design | RE:LAB
- Televised Debate on Referendum Proposal Opening and Screen Design | Bito