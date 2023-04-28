Opening up Marginal Campus Functions and Learning Corners and Co-Create Diverse Learning Scenes through Design

Carrying on the spirit of the 108 Curriculum Guidelines that designates life education as a mandatory course, “Design Movement on Campus” followed up last year’s transformation of chicken coop by taking on a new challenge of transforming sites of life education. In addition to focusing on transformation of places home to animals and plants, the project also put emphasis on creating a relationship of interaction and dialogue between men and life. Taipei Municipal Fuxing High School cooperated with design team HH2O Design Workshop+Architects, utilizing the semi-outdoor sunken space between two buildings and expanding it to the fan-shaped platform to create a livable environment for the adopted school cats and dogs perfect for living, interaction, and teaching. Through observing behaviors and habits of animals, the design team built a safe home that met their basic needs and protected them from rain and wind; the design team also designated a teaching area by the entrance as the life education promotion base of the Animal Protection Club. The fan-shaped platform surrounded by large trees was turned into a showering area with integrated functions of water and electricity, as well as an open space where teachers and students could befriend the little animals. Based on the concept of encouraging teachers and students to live and thrive together with the animals, the design team hoped to create a campus space of respect for life, care and companionship, and mutual learning, for life education.