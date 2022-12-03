The Best Design Winners for the 2022 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award Announced!

The judging panels for the two awards comprised 102 design and creativity experts hailing from 17 countries and regions, including Taiwan, China, Italy, Australia, Finland, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, the United States, and Japan. They included an impressive lineup of professionals such as top-tier German industrial design master Werner Aisslinger, Dutch master of home and interior design Richard Hutten, Japanese graphic designer Yoshiaki Irobe, Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, Finnish designer Renne Angelvuo, renowned Thai graphic designer and design educator Tnop Wangsillapakun, regional adviser of World Design Organization Kuang-Min Chan, Chief Design Officer of Compal Electronics, Inc. Shikuan Chen, founder and creative director of Bito Keng-Ming Liu, and renowned Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh. Through a professional, rigorous three-stage selection process, the jurors jointly selected outstanding designs for commendation.

The 2022 Golden Pin Design Award received 2,765 entries. After the judging of the final selection, the award saw 118 entries from all participating categories nominated for the Best Design. In the end, only 34 designs emerged victorious, including fourteen in the Product Design category, nine in Communication Design, ten in Spatial Design, and one in Integration Design. Finally, two designs were selected to receive the Special Annual Award, which commends outstanding entries in the fields of social design and circular design which can serve as exemplars for their respective industries.

As a juror in the final judging round, Werner Aisslinger was amazed by the level of professionalism, smoothness, and democracy in the selection process of the Golden Pin Design Award and by the scale of the award and the high standard of the entries. Well-known Japanese graphic designer Yoshiaki Irobe was able to tell, by the many works submitted this year, that the designers have put a considerable effort in addressing societal issues and improving industries and included ingenuous ideas in designing old spaces and traditional objects are that difficult to renovate or transform as well as public aspects such as election procedures and court of law that are generally considered difficult to design; he further commended their attempt to create new value or promote a more positive communication. Founder of Tang-Cao Industrial Design, Hugh Hu, indicated that the ability to stand out from among the many outstanding designs and then win the Best Design award is typically attributed to the ability to break free from existing design frames and not yield to the logic and game rules of current industries and to the courage to try new ways to achieve breakthroughs or meet more needs, all the while creating good designs that take everything into consideration, including a discussion of social responsibilities and issues.

This year’s Product Design category has received the highest number of awards among all categories. The diverse types of designs are reflective of trends in social and industrial innovation. For example, HP Inc.’s HP Presence and Pegatron’s Kaigio-Cam 360 are flexible video conferencing solutions developed in response to the increasing demand for remote collaboration and communication in the post-pandemic era. The high degree of software and hardware integration and the design craftsmanship were all favorably received by the jurors. The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702, a foldable screen laptop developed by Asus, a major tech manufacturer in Taiwan, and BestShape GO by Wistron Corporation also emerged victorious in the innovation of laptop products and smart assistive devices with their excellent design, R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The EMU3000 intercity express train designed by Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. in collaboration with Taiwan Railways Administration also won an award for its difficult large-scale engineering design.