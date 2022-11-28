The 2022 Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition Kicks Off, Presenting Hundreds of Award-Winning Designs at the Taiwan Design Museum

The 2022 Golden Pin Design Exhibition is set to kick off at Taiwan Design Museum on November 29. This year’s exhibition features hundreds of entries that were selected as winners of this year’s Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Award under the theme of “Thumb-Stopping Creative”, which is spontaneously designed with visual effects by Serendipity Studio, a renowned curatorial team in Taiwan, to showcase an exciting integration of diverse creativity in a richly futuristic exhibition space.
Today (November 28), the organizers held a press conference jointly with the “Futures Exchange” Interdisciplinary Outcome Exhibition at the Creative Theater of Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei City. The press conference was attended by Chung-pin Chou, Secretary of the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Chi-yi Chang, President of the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), Curator Ling-li Tseng, and numerous representatives of exhibition and design companies to kick off the exhibition. The exhibition will run until March 26, 2023; all are welcome to visit Rooms 3 and 4 of Taiwan Design Museum to appreciate the excellent designs from Taiwan and across the world.
Organized by the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and executed by TDRI, the Golden Pin Design Award is the longest-running design award in Taiwan that selects excellent design works every year and celebrates the exceptional performance of designers and companies. Ever since it began accepting international submissions, the award’s professional and credible evaluations and selections have attracted many enterprises or design companies from the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia among other countries or regions to compete for this honor. The Golden Pin Design Exhibition held annually is a crucial platform for viewing outstanding award-winning works from Taiwan and around the world.
This year’s Golden Pin Design Exhibition is curated by Ling-li Tseng, the co-founder of Serendipity Studio. Tseng was the curator of last year’s Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition—UPLOAD; her impressive results have won garnered numerous international awards, including Red Dot Design Award of the year and Japan’s Good Design Award. This time, Tseng will once again be treating visitors to a brand new viewing experience.
The theme for this year’s award ceremony “Thumb-Stopping Creative” symbolizes how good aesthetics and designs enable people to “stop their fingers” for their creativity in an era of information explosion, and in turn focus on their thought process to truly immerse themselves in their thoughts and feelings. This exhibition will concretize the concept of this theme, transforming the exhibition space into a place for creating immersive experience designs.
Tseng said that although information can be easily accessed from the Internet at any time, we now use our fingers to explore and experience things instead of actually doing it in person. Web browsing by jumping from one page to another has deprived people of the time to properly absorb and accumulate information, so they hope that people can visit the physical exhibition to appreciate the details of winning designs and the ingenuity behind each design, and feel the time and effort that each designer or creator has devoted to creating their work.
▲ At the physical exhibition, audiences are welcome to look into the details of winning designs.
This year, the exhibition breaks away from general competition categories and focuses on the sensory experience of works in a physical space. Room 3 of the exhibition begins with a sequence of works that are distinguished by “color,” “geometry” and “material.” For example, the “Color” section displays an array of transparent to brightly colored works that create a perception of transition from the process of brewing a design to forming it; the “Geometry” section displays the aesthetics of daily living that are carefully crafted with various geometric shapes to show the ultimate pursuit of design craftsmanship; the “Material” section showcases works made of a single material, which aims to direct viewers’ attention to the beauty of different material patterns and textures. As visitors follow the movement line, they will see a shift in the characteristics of the displayed works from having a single feature or being purely functional to being increasingly more complicated. Finally, they will reach Room 4 of the exhibition, Composite Superposition, where a fine selection of functionally or structurally complicated works is presented to demonstrate the creative results of superposing design creativity.
▲ The “Color” Section.
▲ The “Material” section.
▲ The “Composite Superposition” section.
The exhibition space is also thoughtfully designed in continuation of designer Shi-ching Yang’s vision for an award ceremony. It features fingerprint images, which are transformed into ripples by using ground images or a series of curved exhibition table displays. The fingerprint images ripple from the entrance into the exhibition space, symbolizing not only layers of creative ideas but also the impact of the continuous spread of designs. When stepping into the exhibition space and standing at the center of the rippling images, the visitors are greeted by an overall image that seems to trigger a moment of effect on them whenever they visit the exhibition.
▲ The “Composite Superposition” section.
For this, the curatorial team has also designated a “Creativity Superposition” area at the end of the exhibition space, setting up a chalkboard on which visitors can draw so that their feedback becomes a part of the exhibition. In addition, a chalkboard is difficult to wipe clean completely, which enables the traces of each past drawing to be superposed one above another, resulting in an array of creative contents over time.
This year’s exhibition features hundreds of entries that were selected as winners of this year’s Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Award. The entries come from regions such as Taiwan, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. Among the selected works, many of those submitted by Taiwanese manufacturers and new start-up brands have performed remarkably. For example, ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 uses a visionary foldable screen technology and is highly integrated with software and hardware applications to create a product that can be converted into a tablet, laptop, and a desktop PC, offering six different types of applications and creating a novel experience for users. UNI MOKE is a design collaboration between German design team Urban Drivestyle and Taiwan-based Smiling Elements International Corporation. It is a vintage-looking, power-assisted bike with unique, stylish designs to attract the eyes of onlookers and offer short-distance travelers a means of transport for city commute or outdoor riding. The international works in this exhibition are just as exciting; the PAPER RAZOR™ is a disposable razor designed by the century-old Kai Corporation in Japan. Made with a robust paper structure, this paper razor completely replaces plastic disposable razors; it is creatively designed to be lightweight, easy to carry and put together, and environmentally sustainable.
The 2022 Golden Pin Design Exhibition—Thumb-Stopping Creative will run from November 29 (Tuesday), 2022 to March 26 (Sunday), 2023, and members of the public are invited to get a glimpse of this year’s award-winning designs.
In addition, the Best of Golden Pin Design Award winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the night of December 2nd. It will be streamed live in both Mandarin Chinese and English on the official YouTube channel. Be sure to tune in to find out who receives the top honor! For the latest information, please visit the Golden Pin Award’s official website and social media platforms.
Exhibition Info.
Date｜2022.11.29 (Tue.) – 2023.03.26 (Sun.)
Opening Hours｜09:30-17:30 (Closed on Mondays)
Venue｜Room 03&04, Taiwan Design Museum
Ticket Price｜NT 100 (Full Ticket) / NT 50 (Student & Group Ticket)
Organizer｜Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), MOEA
Executive｜Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI)
Curation｜Serendipity Studio
Visual Design｜Serendipity Studio