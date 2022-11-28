The 2022 Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition Kicks Off, Presenting Hundreds of Award-Winning Designs at the Taiwan Design Museum

This year’s Golden Pin Design Exhibition is curated by Ling-li Tseng, the co-founder of Serendipity Studio. Tseng was the curator of last year’s Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition—UPLOAD; her impressive results have won garnered numerous international awards, including Red Dot Design Award of the year and Japan’s Good Design Award. This time, Tseng will once again be treating visitors to a brand new viewing experience.

The theme for this year’s award ceremony “Thumb-Stopping Creative” symbolizes how good aesthetics and designs enable people to “stop their fingers” for their creativity in an era of information explosion, and in turn focus on their thought process to truly immerse themselves in their thoughts and feelings. This exhibition will concretize the concept of this theme, transforming the exhibition space into a place for creating immersive experience designs.

Tseng said that although information can be easily accessed from the Internet at any time, we now use our fingers to explore and experience things instead of actually doing it in person. Web browsing by jumping from one page to another has deprived people of the time to properly absorb and accumulate information, so they hope that people can visit the physical exhibition to appreciate the details of winning designs and the ingenuity behind each design, and feel the time and effort that each designer or creator has devoted to creating their work.