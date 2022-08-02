Gods Also Want Something Special? You Can Worship This Way Too!

How to prepare for worship? How to choose the three sacrificial animals? Have you any idea how to worship this year?

Worship is an important folk activity of Taiwan, and the act of worship includes two aspects—tangible vessels and intangible rituals. To the younger generation, they might be intimidated by worshipping activities at home or at work due to cumbersome preparation of vessels and offerings, and unfamiliarity with the procedure and terminology. Is worship really that difficult?

Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) has two large-scale annual group worships, and during the process, we also wonder whether there are other possibilities? Are there more approachable ways for people to understand worshipping rituals? Is there any chance to create more connections between folk culture and our everyday life?

These are the reasons why we have initiated this project of select products, in an attempt to set our imagination free when it comes to choices of worship vessels and offerings. TDRI has specially invited product selectors from different domains for co-creation and discussion, including design observer Wu Tung-lung, food writer Lu Yi-an, design media Janet Fang, and Pili Wu, who represents ordinary people’s aesthetic view; also, TDRI has invited advisor Hung Ying-fa to serve as the professional instructor on worshipping culture.

Through this interdisciplinary cooperation, TDRI has conducted selection of ritual vessels on two themes: “Worshipping Gods on the First Business Day of Chinese New Year” and “Hungry Ghost Festival.”