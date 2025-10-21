Perspectives

When AI Meets Packaging Design: Going Deeper and Further Than You Imagine – An Interview with Iris Lee

"The distance between a brand and its consumer is only 30 centimeters!" Iris Lee, Chairperson of the Taiwan Packaging Design Association, says with a smile. That’s the exact moment when a consumer reaches for a product on the shelf—just 30 centimeters away, yet it’s key to whether the brand will be chosen.