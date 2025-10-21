Trends Watch
"The distance between a brand and its consumer is only 30 centimeters!" Iris Lee, Chairperson of the Taiwan Packaging Design Association, says with a smile. That’s the exact moment when a consumer reaches for a product on the shelf—just 30 centimeters away, yet it’s key to whether the brand will be chosen.2025-10-21
As AI technology floods into various industries like a rising tide, will interior design be replaced, or will it lead the transformation? We invited Joe Lin Yan-ying, co-founder of YPA (Yen Partnership Architects) , to share insights from his years of spatial practice and cultural reflection. He discusses the current state of interior design in Taiwan—poised between creativity and planning, serving both as a container of life and a meeting point of history and technology.2025-09-04
“Building a brand isn’t about catering to the market; it’s about creating the market.” Alan Yi Wei-shen, founder of Afterain Design and CEO of the Chinese Industrial Designers Association (CIDA), has extensive experience in brand building.2025-09-04
"Before the age of 30, very few of the people around me were designers. Most of my classmates were in sales. So being pragmatic and practical had already become a habit." Jerry Wang, Design Director at U Visual Communication and current Chairman of Taiwan Graphic Design Association, who graduated with a degree in management, speaks of his academic journey with the romance of a designer yet the pragmatism of a businessman. “Design cannot be just about aesthetics,” he says with a smile.2025-09-04
Thai designers made a remarkable showing at last year’s Golden Pin Design Award. To spotlight their success, official media partner Creative Thailand sat down with five Thai winners of the Best Design Award of the Year, offering an inside look at their creative journeys and reflections on the competition.2025-04-15
The first Taiwan Design Week (TDW) was held from December 1st to December 10th at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park this year. Over ten days, over 100 designers and experts presented fascinating designs, creative ideas, as well as latest trends and concepts. With 220,000 visitors in total, it indicated high interests in design in Taiwan.2023-12-14
Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) launched “Public Service Research: Five Classes Before Design” to share its public service experience and methodology over the four years since its upgrade through actual case studies, guiding people to understand the different research methods in a simple and straightforward manner.2023-12-04
The 2023 Hakka Expo, the largest international cultural festivities in Taiwan this year, officially concluded on October 15th. Over the course of 66 days, the expo drew in over 11 million in attendance.2023-11-04
The 21st Taiwan Design Expo, held in New Taipei City for the first time, wrapped up its 17-day run with an impressive turnout of 6.58 million visitors. The vibrant and creative design personality test captivated both local and international audiences, amassing over 200 million online views and attracting more than 11 million participants to take the test.2023-10-31
Wouldn’t it be even better if the classroom could also be aesthetic to complement what the students hear with what they see? New Taipei City Kuang Jen Catholic High School, which has long focused on music education, has such an aesthetic music classroom—“Resonance Valley.”2023-03-25
Six million individuals(visitors) gathered at Kaohsiung to celebrate the record-breaking Taiwan Design Expo, which was the largest ever and attended by the most designers to date.2023-03-06