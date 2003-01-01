Creating a Robust Design Innovation Ecosystem

Helping corporations move up the design ladder and provide support for leading design companies to navigate the next decade of industrial innovation in Taiwan

In 2003, the Ministry of Economic Affairs founded the Taiwan Design Center (TDC). The center has since nurtured aesthetic awareness by promoting design aesthetics, industrial transformation, and internationalization. Its success is evidenced by the numerous prominent international awards received by Taiwanese designers and the series of international design events organized by the Institute, proving that Taiwan’s design soft power is on par with, if not greater than, global standards.

With the founding of the “Taiwan Design Research Institute” (TDRI) in 2020, the role of designers will be further incorporated into the R&D process, making them the center of many industrial decisions. The TDRI has three missions: First, increase the influence of design through cross-departmental cooperation and interdisciplinary collaboration. Second, launch a design innovation platform for young designers to unleash their talent. Third, help businesses move up the design ladder by treating design as an inseparable part of operational strategies. The ultimate goal is to support businesses that have the potential to become industry leaders and position Taiwan as the center for high-end manufacturing and a hub for high-tech R&D.