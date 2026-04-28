Press Release

2026 Golden Pin Salon Hits Bangkok on May 6! Aaron Nieh and Ya-Hsin Tseng Join 5 Thai Designers to Deconstruct "Good Design" and the Value of Recognition

The 2026 "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon" Bangkok Special Edition is set to take place on Wednesday, May 6. In collaboration with the renowned Thai design media art4d, the event will feature celebrated Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh and architect Ya-Hsin Tseng of hidden-domain studio. In an innovative "Talks on Tap" format, they will join five leading Thai designers and architects to engage in a discourse on the essence of design awards and international recognition.