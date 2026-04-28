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The 2026 "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon" Bangkok Special Edition is set to take place on Wednesday, May 6. In collaboration with the renowned Thai design media art4d, the event will feature celebrated Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh and architect Ya-Hsin Tseng of hidden-domain studio. In an innovative "Talks on Tap" format, they will join five leading Thai designers and architects to engage in a discourse on the essence of design awards and international recognition.2026-04-28
The 2026 Golden Pin Design Award "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon" is set to conclude its annual Asian tour in Kaohsiung on Friday, May 8. This final stop features an exceptional lineup, bringing together three "Best of Golden Pin Design Award" winners who will share the compelling stories behind their award-winning projects. Joining them are three seasoned jurors who will provide professional insights from a jury’s perspective.2026-04-20
The Golden Pin Design Award’s Design Perspectives × Golden Pin Salon officially launches its 2026 Asia Tour with its first-ever stop in Seoul on April 25. Co-organized with Korea’s leading design media—the monthly magazine Design, the event brings together prominent designers from Taiwan and Korea for a dynamic exchange on contemporary design thinking.2026-04-09
The "Public Pictogram Project," promoted by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), has successfully facilitated the establishment and promulgation of the National Standard CNS 16282: "Graphical Symbols – General Public and Basic Safety Pictograms" through systematic design research and standardization.2026-03-27
Entries for the 2026 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award are now open. Designers, brands, and enterprises around the world are invited to participate and showcase the power of design.2026-03-11
We welcome students from domestic and international colleges and universities to experience workplace life, explore future career directions, gain self-awareness, and plan for their future.2026-03-02
This century-old station, once nearly forgotten by time, underwent transformation three years ago. With support from the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Taiwan Design Research Institute launched the Design Movement for Public and collaborated with Taiwan Railways Corporation to extend renovation efforts to a non-mainline station for the first time—Ershui Station.2026-01-09
Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) and the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) have once again joined forces to renovate the B3 level of "Taipei Main Station"—the hub with the highest passenger volume and density in Taiwan.2026-01-07
The Taitung City Health Center officially reopened on December 22, unveiling a renewed public image with optimized service circulation and an enhanced user experience. As the highest-volume public health facility in Taitung County and a long-standing cornerstone of community health services, the upgrade was jointly led by the Taitung County Public Health Bureau and the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI).2025-12-22
The 2025 Golden Pin Design Award Ceremony—one of the most prominent events in the Asian design community—was held on December 5 at the Taipei Performing Arts Center.2025-12-05
Curated by hidden-domain studio, the exhibition centers on the theme “The Spectrum of Scale,” inviting visitors to explore contemporary design through both the professional lens of the jury and a series of perceptual scales. The exhibition runs through April 26, 2026, welcoming design enthusiasts to experience this year’s outstanding works in person.2025-11-25
the Baguasha SKY Playground uses fluid curves and sweeping views to create a light and carefree play space. It is not only a paradise for children but also a public realm that integrates aesthetics, safety, and inclusivity—where adults, seniors, and people with limited mobility can all share laughter under the same sky.2025-11-10