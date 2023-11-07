2023 Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony Key Visual Unveiled: A Virtual Character on the “Superload” of Design

The 2023 Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony, marking an annual highlight in the Asian design community, is scheduled for the evening of December 1st in Taipei. Today, on November 7th, its key visual has been unveiled. This year, Isaac Chen, a renowned producer in the Mandarin music industry, once again leads a top production team behind the prestigious Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards and Golden Melody Awards ceremonies, crafting a lively key visual with a virtual character that promises a visually striking and sensorially rich event. The ceremony will be held at the Taipei Performing Arts Center with a live-stream in both Chinese and English on the GPDA’s official YouTube channel. The evening will culminate in the announcement of the recipients of the highest honors—Best Design and the Special Annual Awards!
The Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony holds a prominent position in the annual calendar of the Asian design community. It not only serves as a prestigious platform for honoring designers and recognizing their exceptional contributions but also stands as a magnificent display of the dedication and creativity of numerous Taiwanese creative professionals. This year’s ceremony, themed “Superload,” once again challenges conventional standard and embraces a new paradigm. Audiences can look forward to an exciting and memorable night!
The ceremony producer, Isaac Chen, underlines the profound impact of the empowerment of new technologies in the digital era, along with the current trend of diverse interdisciplinary collaborations, have provided design with more possibilities. However, these developments also bring forth greater challenges to all the designers and creators, such as demanding more comprehensive creative thinking, multiple roles in creation, handling more complex issues, and fulfilling increasingly anticipated responsibilities. Chen says, while this may appear as an increased “load” on designers, it also acts as a driving force, compelling them to push boundaries and usher in innovative transformations. With the “Superload” theme, the ceremony aims to underscore every designer as a creator of beauty who is also a “superloaded” individual surpassing their own limits. It pays homage to the unwavering dedication of designers and acknowledges their valuable contributions.
The captivating key visual was crafted by the emerging Taiwanese designer, Shi-Ching Yang. He has masterfully translated the abstract concept into a sleek and alluring character who embodies the image of a creator holding a brush, channeling their energy, and ready to unleash a torrent of supercharged imagination. The energy pack, shaped like a Golden Pin, symbolizes the core power source that continuously replenishes their creative vigor. It serves as a symbol of the Golden Pin Design Awards, a platform that uncovers outstanding works and innovative trends, offering guidance and nourishment for designers. The key visual character comes to life through a delightful fusion of human and machine elements, showcasing intricate details in both body parts and accessories. The subsequent visual creativity and on-stage presentation promise even more surprising and enthralling highlights.
The Host and the Performing Artists
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Taiwan’s upcoming MC, the “Hakka Girl,” Ming-Chu Chen. Her bilingual fluency coupled with impeccable hosting skills, have propelled her to remarkable success. In 2019, her show “Hakka Girl Checks In” earned her the Best Education and Cultural Program Host Award at the 54th Golden Bell Awards. She has also been chosen to host the 2022-2023 Golden Melody Awards Star Boulevard and the 2022 Radio Broadcasting Golden Bell Awards, where her outstanding performances were held with high regard.
In taking on the significant role of hosting the Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony for the first time, Ming-Chu Chen expressed her deep honor, drawing a parallel between the Golden Pin Design Awards and the Oscars of the Asian design world. She aspires to leverage her expertise to partake in the celebration and share the glory with the designers. She is also eager to deliver a performance that exceeds the brilliance and expectations set on the red carpet of the Golden Melody Awards.
▲ The ceremony MC Ming-Chu Chen
The performing guest roster boasts the versatile artist, Rhydian Vaughan, celebrated for his finesse in both acting and singing. He has recently released his music album, receiving critical acclaim upon his debut. Be it on the silver screen or the stage, Rhydian consistently delves into various artistic avenues, embodying the concept of “Superload.” His upcoming performance has sparked anticipation, leaving audiences eager to witness the spectacular show he is poised to deliver.
▲ The performing artist Rhydian Vaughan
Joining Rhydian is the highly esteemed multidisciplinary Mandopop singer-songwriter Anpu. In recent years, she has assumed a variety of roles, including producer, poet, and concert director, all while pushing the boundaries of creative exploration. At the Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony, Anpu will grace the audience with her poetic and soulful lyrics, complemented by her unique and enchanting voice, offering a heartfelt performance to all the designers in attendance.
▲ The performing artist Anpu
The Prestigious Winners Will Be Officially Revealed During the Event
The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award received nearly 8,000 entries from 23 different countries/regions worldwide. After the secondary selection of “Golden Pin Design Award”, 552 outstanding entries from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, South Korea, Lithuania, and India were awarded the Design Mark. Ultimately, the final selection jury further chose 72 entries as the finalists of the “Best Design Award,” the highest honor of the year.
As for the “Golden Pin Concept Design Award,” 38 entries passed the second selection and received awards, with 5 entries of them selected by the final selection jury to compete for the prestigious “Best Design Award” and a cash prize of NT$400,000.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, scheduled for December 1st (Friday) at the Taipei Performing Arts Center. The event will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Taipei time (GMT+8) and will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel, offering bilingual channels in both Chinese and English. Viewers are invited to watch the livestream to witness the birth of the award winners. For the latest updates on the ceremony, please follow the official website (www.goldenpin.org.tw/en) and the social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.