2023 Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony Key Visual Unveiled: A Virtual Character on the “Superload” of Design

The 2023 Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony, marking an annual highlight in the Asian design community, is scheduled for the evening of December 1st in Taipei. Today, on November 7th, its key visual has been unveiled. This year, Isaac Chen, a renowned producer in the Mandarin music industry, once again leads a top production team behind the prestigious Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards and Golden Melody Awards ceremonies, crafting a lively key visual with a virtual character that promises a visually striking and sensorially rich event. The ceremony will be held at the Taipei Performing Arts Center with a live-stream in both Chinese and English on the GPDA’s official YouTube channel. The evening will culminate in the announcement of the recipients of the highest honors—Best Design and the Special Annual Awards!

The Golden Pin Design Awards Ceremony holds a prominent position in the annual calendar of the Asian design community. It not only serves as a prestigious platform for honoring designers and recognizing their exceptional contributions but also stands as a magnificent display of the dedication and creativity of numerous Taiwanese creative professionals. This year’s ceremony, themed “Superload,” once again challenges conventional standard and embraces a new paradigm. Audiences can look forward to an exciting and memorable night!

The ceremony producer, Isaac Chen, underlines the profound impact of the empowerment of new technologies in the digital era, along with the current trend of diverse interdisciplinary collaborations, have provided design with more possibilities. However, these developments also bring forth greater challenges to all the designers and creators, such as demanding more comprehensive creative thinking, multiple roles in creation, handling more complex issues, and fulfilling increasingly anticipated responsibilities. Chen says, while this may appear as an increased “load” on designers, it also acts as a driving force, compelling them to push boundaries and usher in innovative transformations. With the “Superload” theme, the ceremony aims to underscore every designer as a creator of beauty who is also a “superloaded” individual surpassing their own limits. It pays homage to the unwavering dedication of designers and acknowledges their valuable contributions.

The captivating key visual was crafted by the emerging Taiwanese designer, Shi-Ching Yang. He has masterfully translated the abstract concept into a sleek and alluring character who embodies the image of a creator holding a brush, channeling their energy, and ready to unleash a torrent of supercharged imagination. The energy pack, shaped like a Golden Pin, symbolizes the core power source that continuously replenishes their creative vigor. It serves as a symbol of the Golden Pin Design Awards, a platform that uncovers outstanding works and innovative trends, offering guidance and nourishment for designers. The key visual character comes to life through a delightful fusion of human and machine elements, showcasing intricate details in both body parts and accessories. The subsequent visual creativity and on-stage presentation promise even more surprising and enthralling highlights.