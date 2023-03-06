CHINAPLAS 2023【Design x Innovation】reveals the DNA of innovative products. Let’s check it out!
The powerful resources of CHINAPLAS in the field of innovative plastics technology provide strong support for emerging product design ideas. Under the theme of Product DNA: Low Carbon, Intelligent, Health-pursuit, Design x Innovation will launch 2 activities for product designers and brands, to inspire them to create a product that is eco-friendly, smart, wholesome, stylish with unique functions and captivates the hearts of consumers.
Design x Innovation Gallery
DxI Gallery displays over 90 pieces of end products and samples made of new materials or leading technologies with good design, as well as creative design works from talented designers.
Date: 17-20 Apr 2023
Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition Convention Center Gate 2 Lobby, Hall 17 (Level 1)
Design Forum
Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) recommends Mr. Ivan Wu, General Manager of Nova Design, together with global designers, leading plastic technology suppliers and experts including Mr. Atsuhiko Yoneda from Japan, Mr. Xiaoxi Shi, Jury Member of Japan G-Mark Design Award, Avient, Covestro, Materi’act and SABIC to discuss how plastic technology can achieve product innovation, share valuable experience and new trends in product design. Inspiring panel discussions will be led by Mr. Zhou Hongshi, Executive Vice President of Guangdong Industrial Design Association.
Date & Time: 18 Apr 2023 14:00-16:30 & 19 Apr 2023 10:00-12:30
Venue: Meeting Room CC201A, Hall 18 (Level 2)
Theme: Product DNA: Low Carbon, Intelligent, Health-pursuit
Language: Putonghua, with Chinese-Japanese interpretation on 19 Apr session
Target Audiences: Product / industrial designers and engineers, R&D personnel from all plastics application industries, decision makers of brands
Organizer: Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.
Supporting Organizations: BOTTLOOP, Guangdong Industrial Design Association, Hangzhou Industrial Design Association, Hong Kong Design Centre, Hong Kong Trade Association, Japan Industrial Design Association, LOE INNOVATION DEIGN, Low Carbon Design Society of Hong Kong, MINIWIZ, Shenzhen Longgang Industrial Design Associations, Taiwan Design Research Institute, WDGO Green Design Institute
Cooperation Partners: Avient, Covestro, Emery Oleochemicals, Materi’act, SABIC
Event Details: www.ChinaplasOnline.com/DXI
Register Now: http://adsale.hk/AZ62PA