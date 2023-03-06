CHINAPLAS 2023【Design x Innovation】reveals the DNA of innovative products. Let’s check it out!

The powerful resources of CHINAPLAS in the field of innovative plastics technology provide strong support for emerging product design ideas. Under the theme of Product DNA: Low Carbon, Intelligent, Health-pursuit, Design x Innovation will launch 2 activities for product designers and brands, to inspire them to create a product that is eco-friendly, smart, wholesome, stylish with unique functions and captivates the hearts of consumers.