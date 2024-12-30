Latest News / Press Release

Public Pictogram Receives International Recognition, Continuously Optimized and Updated with Sustainability

2024-12-30
Public Pictogram Receives International Recognition, Continuously Optimized and Updated with Sustainability

▲ Taiwan Public Pictogram System Wins the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award: Design of the Year in the Integration Design Category (Photo Credit： Golden Pin Design Award)

The Public Pictogram Project aims to integrate the needs of various agencies in Taiwan by proposing a human-centered pictogram system that aligns with international trends. The Public Pictogram System marked its first anniversary in December 2023, adhering to a principle of continuous improvement through rolling updates. The latest version, “December 2024 Edition,” has been updated to address gender inclusivity and Taiwan’s waste recycling issues. We welcome everyone to stay engaged and download the latest open-source public pictograms.

241230 (2)

▲ Interpreting the “All gender restroom” pictogram with three human figures

▲ The Public Pictogram categories expanded with “General Waste,” now classified into 9 major categories

Watch Online: “Public Pictogram Project: Origins and Application Guide” Tutorial Video

To ensure effective understanding and application of the Public Pictogram System, the project also offers an online tutorial video on YouTube. Presented clearly and concisely, the course helps users grasp the details of applying the pictograms. The video illustrates three application scenarios: direct usage, pictogram modification, and creating new pictograms based on the principles. Through widespread adoption, the project aims to enhance the quality of Taiwan’s public spaces collectively.

Watch the Public Pictogram Application Online Course on Youtube：

To apply for open-source pictogram files and copies of the guidebook for public pictograms, visit the website at https://tdri.surveycake.biz/s/v2xNP

For any questions, please send an e-mail to: designcanhelp@tdri.org.tw

Organizer｜Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA)

Executive Agency｜Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI)

Co-Creating Agencies｜Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), National Land Management Agency, Ministry of the Interior (MOI), Resource Circulation Administration, Ministry of Environment (MOENV)

Consultant｜Chief Consultant of Public Pictogram/ Akase Tatsuzo; Instructors of Public Pictogram Concepts and Stander’s Development/ Counselor, Eco-Mo Foundation of Japan, Daisuke Sawada, Keiko Takeshima; Instructor of Graphic Design/ Yu, Feng

Design Planning｜Path & Landforms

Project Coordination and Design Research｜Public Service Division, TDRI

相關文章

“Future Cities: Sustainability Forum” – Redefining the Mission of Design

“Future Cities: Sustainability Forum” – Redefining the Mission of Design

The forum covered topics ranging from sustainable exhibitions, circular economy, and spatial design to comprehensive urban planning, collectively crafting a new chapter for sustainable cities.

,
Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Central Weather Administration Partners with TDRI to Enhance Meteorological Services

Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Central Weather Administration Partners with TDRI to Enhance Meteorological Services

The signing of this Memorandum of Cooperation marks a significant milestone for both organizations, paving the way for Taiwan’s advancement in smart meteorological services and enhancing public welfare. Future plans include the gradual rollout of a series of projects and activities aimed at promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration and participation, ultimately creating more comprehensive and accessible meteorological services for the public.

Taiwan Design Research Institute 2025 Winter Internship Recruitment Program is Now Open!

Taiwan Design Research Institute 2025 Winter Internship Recruitment Program is Now Open!

We welcome students from domestic and international universities to gain work experience, explore future directions, and better understand themselves, thereby fostering greater aspirations and plans for life. We encourage those passionate about design research to join our institute.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Slider
Copyright © Taiwan Design Research Institute. All rights reserved.