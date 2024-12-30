Public Pictogram Receives International Recognition, Continuously Optimized and Updated with Sustainability

▲ Taiwan Public Pictogram System Wins the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award: Design of the Year in the Integration Design Category (Photo Credit： Golden Pin Design Award)
The Public Pictogram Project aims to integrate the needs of various agencies in Taiwan by proposing a human-centered pictogram system that aligns with international trends. The Public Pictogram System marked its first anniversary in December 2023, adhering to a principle of continuous improvement through rolling updates. The latest version, “December 2024 Edition,” has been updated to address gender inclusivity and Taiwan’s waste recycling issues. We welcome everyone to stay engaged and download the latest open-source public pictograms.
▲ Interpreting the “All gender restroom” pictogram with three human figures
▲ The Public Pictogram categories expanded with “General Waste,” now classified into 9 major categories
Watch Online: “Public Pictogram Project: Origins and Application Guide” Tutorial Video
To ensure effective understanding and application of the Public Pictogram System, the project also offers an online tutorial video on YouTube. Presented clearly and concisely, the course helps users grasp the details of applying the pictograms. The video illustrates three application scenarios: direct usage, pictogram modification, and creating new pictograms based on the principles. Through widespread adoption, the project aims to enhance the quality of Taiwan’s public spaces collectively.
Watch the Public Pictogram Application Online Course on Youtube：
To apply for open-source pictogram files and copies of the guidebook for public pictograms, visit the website at https://tdri.surveycake.biz/s/v2xNP
For any questions, please send an e-mail to: designcanhelp@tdri.org.tw
Organizer｜Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA)
Executive Agency｜Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI)
Co-Creating Agencies｜Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), National Land Management Agency, Ministry of the Interior (MOI), Resource Circulation Administration, Ministry of Environment (MOENV)
Consultant｜Chief Consultant of Public Pictogram/ Akase Tatsuzo; Instructors of Public Pictogram Concepts and Stander’s Development/ Counselor, Eco-Mo Foundation of Japan, Daisuke Sawada, Keiko Takeshima; Instructor of Graphic Design/ Yu, Feng
Design Planning｜Path & Landforms
Project Coordination and Design Research｜Public Service Division, TDRI