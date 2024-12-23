Taiwan Design Week 2024 Explores AI-Driven Design, Partners with Poland to Shape the Future

▲ The Gateway theme unveils multiple doors to the future and sparks new imaginations in design and AI.
The second edition of Taiwan Design Week, hosted by the Industrial Development Bureau of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and organized by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), took place from 7-15 December, 2024, at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, drawing an impressive 250,000 visitors. Centered on the theme “Design x AI,” the event explored how design and artificial intelligence can collaborate to shape a better future.
A highlight of this year’s program was the introduction of the Partner Country initiative, with Poland as the inaugural collaborator. Through exhibitions, international forums, and diverse activities, the event demonstrated design’s pivotal role in fostering innovation and cultural exchanges, reinforcing Taiwan’s influence on the global design stage.
Thematic Exhibition: AI and Design Co-creating Future Scenarios
The main exhibition, “The Gateway,” brought together 34 teams from Taiwan and abroad, presenting innovative applications of AI in design to address contemporary societal needs. Projects spanned interactive and spatial design, architecture, gaming, smart living, and smart transportation.
Highlights included generative AI-powered installations that allowed visitors to create personalized home designs in real time, as well as AI-driven reconstructions of Taiwan’s historical urban scenes created by Tunghai University, juxtaposing past and future. Leading Taiwanese companies such as PEGA Design, LEOTEK, Hiwin, and Acer showcased cutting-edge AI applications, earning widespread acclaim for making AI-powered design more relatable and impactful.
▲ Partner Country Poland showcases exceptional designs and the cultural narratives behind them.
Poland as Partner Country: A Cross-Cultural Design Dialogue
This year’s Partner Country initiative spotlighted Poland, underscoring its rich design heritage and contemporary vision. Curated by the Polish Office in Taipei and the Polish Graphic Design Foundation, the Letters & Symbols exhibition showcased Poland’s iconic typography and graphic design, highlighting the interplay between cultural history and creative thinking.
The Taiwan-Poland Future Design Dialogue forum featured leading graphic designers from both nations, delving into the opportunities and challenges brought by AI upon graphic design and the ways design can address varying cultural and social needs. This partnership exemplified how cross-cultural exchanges can foster innovation and strengthen global design networks.
Global Design Trends: Forums as Platforms for Interdisciplinary Exchange
Complementing the exhibitions, nine forward-thinking forums brought together experts from diverse fields to engage in cross-field and cross-border exchanges. The Design Without Borders: A Taiwanese-Polish Designer Dialogue forum, held in conjunction with the Poland exhibition, discussed topics such as urban development, public spaces, and social participation, thereby demonstrating how design can respond to global issues such as environmental protection and equality.
New possibilities in design education and applications were also examined based on the perspective of integrating AI and new media technologies, demonstrating the value of design as a global language as well as enhancing the exchanges between the designers of Taiwan and Poland.
▲ Taiwan Poland Design Dialogue features top graphic designers and visual artists from both nations igniting creative synergy on stage.
Diverse topics such as AI applications, urban development, and design education, which comprehensively highlighted the critical role of design in technological and social innovation, were the focus of discussions in other forums.
At the forums, TDRI unveiled seven AI-driven design tools that enhance efficiency and creativity while reinforcing the importance of human-centric and ethical design practices. On the topic of urban aesthetics, the revitalization project of Ximen Fabric Market in Tainan was used as an example to show how design can breathe new life into urban environments via cross-sector collaborations. The Micromobility Forum advocated the creation of an ecosystem that integrates public transport and sharing mechanisms in order to create healthier and more convenient lifestyles for city dwellers.
The forums also examined the topic of cross-disciplinary design talent cultivation, inspiring innovation and exploring the future directions of educational and industrial development. Notably, these forums can be seen as a warm-up for the Design Next international forum to be held by the International Association of Societies of Design Research (IASDR) in 2025 at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, serving as a preview for how design can promote sustainable development and technological innovation amid global challenges.
▲ Forum Series explores cutting edge global design trends including the Design and AI Innovation session highlighting digital tools and application cases.
Engaging the Public: Expanding Design Beyond Boundaries
Taiwan Design Week extended its impact through diverse events, such as online film screenings in partnership with Giloo Documentaries and curated book displays with Eslite and Books.com.tw, allowing audiences to engage with design concepts in everyday contexts. These initiatives bridged geographical barriers, amplifying the event’s reach and impact.
Taiwan Design Week 2024 concluded with resounding success, gathering over 100 designers and industry experts from nearly 20 countries. TDRI signed collaboration MOUs with Poland and Korea, underscoring Taiwan’s role as a hub for international design dialogue. This year’s event showcased AI development trends to demonstrate the infinite potential and strong influence of cross-domain design applications, bringing design to new audiences and receiving widespread acclaim from the public.
Furthermore, the cross-cultural collaborations with the partner country Poland have deepened the role of design as a new global language. Taiwan Design Week is grateful for the widespread support and participation it has received. The themed exhibition has been extended to February 2, 2025, and all are welcome to experience the interplay between design and AI at Hall 3 of the Taiwan Design Museum.