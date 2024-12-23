Taiwan Design Week 2024 Explores AI-Driven Design, Partners with Poland to Shape the Future

Diverse topics such as AI applications, urban development, and design education, which comprehensively highlighted the critical role of design in technological and social innovation, were the focus of discussions in other forums.

At the forums, TDRI unveiled seven AI-driven design tools that enhance efficiency and creativity while reinforcing the importance of human-centric and ethical design practices. On the topic of urban aesthetics, the revitalization project of Ximen Fabric Market in Tainan was used as an example to show how design can breathe new life into urban environments via cross-sector collaborations. The Micromobility Forum advocated the creation of an ecosystem that integrates public transport and sharing mechanisms in order to create healthier and more convenient lifestyles for city dwellers.

The forums also examined the topic of cross-disciplinary design talent cultivation, inspiring innovation and exploring the future directions of educational and industrial development. Notably, these forums can be seen as a warm-up for the Design Next international forum to be held by the International Association of Societies of Design Research (IASDR) in 2025 at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, serving as a preview for how design can promote sustainable development and technological innovation amid global challenges.