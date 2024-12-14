The Best Design Award Winners for 2024 Golden Pin Design and Concept Design Awards Revealed

The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award Ceremony was held on the evening of Friday, December 13th, at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center, revealing the highly anticipated winners of this year’s top honors. This year’s Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award attracted entries from 21 regions worldwide. After a three-stage evaluation process—preliminary, secondary, and final selection—the juries awarded 32 “Best Design Awards” and 2 “Special Annual Awards” for the Golden Pin Design Award, and 3 “Best Design Awards” for the Golden Pin Concept Design Award. The winners hailed from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Poland, Singapore, and the United States.

This year’s “Honorary Award” was presented to Professor Shu Chang Kung from the Graduate Institute of Architecture at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, in recognition of his longstanding contributions to advancing design aesthetics and nurturing design talent in Taiwan.