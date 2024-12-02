The “Golden Pin Design Award 2024 Exhibition” to Showcase International Award-winning Works at Taiwan Design Museum Starting on Dec. 3

The “Golden Pin Design Award 2024 Exhibition,” which will showcase a curated selection of nearly 200 works that won this year’s Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award, will kick off on December 3rd at the Taiwan Design Museum in Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. This year’s exhibition highlights six major design trends and offers engaging spatial experiences, presenting award-winning works from 12 countries and regions – Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Thailand, Poland, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Visitors will be able to experience the appeal of design through a multicultural perspective. The exhibition will run until April 6th, 2025, inviting visitors to explore and experience the design creativity of Taiwan and the world.
The Golden Pin Design Award, organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Administration and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), is Taiwan’s oldest and most iconic design award. Each year, outstanding design works are selected, recognizing the innovative achievements of designers and industry players, while encouraging the industry to place greater emphasis on design. In 2014, the award went global, opening its doors to designers and enterprises worldwide, while also expanding its international jury. In recent years, overseas entries have made up about half of all submissions, solidifying the Golden Pin Design Award’s reputation as a renowned international accolade. The annual Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition showcases the winning designs, providing a unique opportunity to explore the exceptional designs from both Taiwan and abroad in one place.
▲ The 2024 Golden Pin Design Exhibition will grandly open on December 3.
This year’s exhibition was curated by the cutting-edge design team “Atelier SUPERB.” Starting with the nature of the works and issues of concern, six themes were planned to explore how design has had a profound impact on social innovation, technological applications, sustainable development, and local culture. The curatorial concepts, exhibited works, and spatial design are intimately connected through a multi-disciplinary professional vision to stimulate emotional resonance and deep reflection in visitors.
The exhibition has six themes. “Design Foundation” explores the role and importance of design in infrastructure and public systems. “Advocacy Pivot” emphasizes how design addresses different social values and its role in fostering public dialogue and driving social change. “Tech Frontier” showcases the innovative technological applications that meet social needs. “Lifestyle Expansion” presents lifestyle proposals from diverse perspectives, exploring flexible daily experiences through spatial design and brand innovations. “Local Echo” focuses on how design interacts with the natural environment, redefines local culture, and takes on the power to spur local development. “Material Exploration” showcases designers’ understanding and application of materials, shedding light on the reuse of recycled materials and the construction of circular systems.
▲ Hall 01 showcases works related to the themes of “Design Foundation” and “Advocacy Pivot.”
▲ The display tables at Hall 01 are arranged at a 45-degree angle, symbolizing stability like foundation stones.
The exhibition space also skillfully interprets the themes using different design elements, with each area showcasing unique characteristics. The first area (Hall 01) is dedicated to the themes of “Design Foundation” and “Advocacy Pivot.” This bright and airy space features displays arranged at 45-degree angles, positioned securely like foundation stones, symbolizing the power of design as the cornerstone of society. The second area (Hall 02) focuses on the themes “Tech Frontier” and “Lifestyle Expansion.” Exhibition tables are arranged irregularly throughout the space, symbolizing the continuous innovation of technology and the expansion of everyday lifestyles. Multiple pathways allow visitors to freely explore the space.
The third area (Hall 04) centers on the themes “Local Echo” and “Material Exploration.” Ripple-shaped exhibition tables are used to convey the value of circular materials and present the image of preserving local culture. Gravel gradation and metal textures are used to highlight the area’s focus on material textures and innovation. In addition, reflecting the concept of circular design, the curatorial team has repurposed tables and objects from past exhibitions, transforming them into elements of different environments. This not only preserves the historical memory of the exhibition but also symbolizes the inheritance and rebirth of design.
▲ Hall 02 focuses on the themes of “Tech Frontier” and “Lifestyle Expansion.”
▲ Exhibition tables are arranged irregularly throughout the Hall 02, creating multiple pathways for exploration.
▲ Hall 04 revolves around the themes of “Local Echoes” and “Material Exploration,” with ripple-shaped display tables that echo the thematic imagery.
▲ Hall 04 highlights the theme through the use of graded gravel and metallic textures.
The award-winning works on display not only showcase the impressive innovative energy within Taiwan’s industry but also highlight its strong focus on future trends such as technological applications, circular design, and social innovation. Visitors can clearly see the profound impact design has on both the present and the future. For example, Pegatron Corporation’s “ARMO – Emotion Gaming Handle” integrates AI and emotion detection technology to elevate gaming interaction to an entire new level. Smiling Elements International Corporation’s “miniu Mountain Cat” is a stylish and easy-to-ride small-wheel electric bike that is a testament to the harmonization of contemporary design, aesthetic craft, and Taiwan’s manufacturing capabilities. The key features of TiMOTION Technology Co.’s “TEKarrc” electric height-adjustable desk are a powerful low-noise motor and a concealed control system. With its sleek and elegant appearance, the integration of IoT technology makes operations simpler and smoother.
▲ The 2024 Golden Pin Design Exhibition held its opening press conference on Dec. 2 at Not Just Library, with over 60 participating designers and company representatives in attendance, enthusiastically kicking off the exhibition.
The international winners are equally remarkable. “SHELLMET,” a collaboration between Japan’s TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. and Koushi Chemical Industry Co., transforms discarded scallop shells in Hokkaido into functional and beautiful safety helmets. The uniqueness of its design craftsmanship is on full display at the exhibition. “Marni,” by Thailand’s Coomaxtudio, is a bamboo woven lamp inspired by the traditional art of paper cutting, featuring exquisite handiwork combined with 3D printing technology. Its consummate craftsmanship and creativity should not be missed.
Explore the 2024 Golden Pin Design Exhibition and Join the Awards Ceremony Online
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Exhibition will run from December 3rd, 2024 to April 6th, 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore this showcase of exceptional design.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, December 13th, at 7:00 PM (GMT+8) at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center, where the Best Design Award and Special Annual Award winners will be revealed. Join the live broadcast on the Golden Pin Design Award YouTube channel to witness the announcement of the prestigious winners.
For the latest updates on the exhibition and ceremony, stay connected through the Golden Pin Design Award official website (https://goldenpin.org.tw) and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.
Exhibition Info.
Date｜2024.12.3 (Tue.) – 2025.04.06 (Sun.) (Closed on Mondays)
Opening Hours｜10:00 – 18:00
Venue｜Hall 01, 02 & 04, Taiwan Design Museum
Ticket Price｜NT 50 (Full Ticket) / NT 40 (Group Ticket) / Free for those who qualify for discount tickets
Organizer｜Industrial Development Administration (IDA), MOEA
Executive｜Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI)
Curation｜Atelier SUPERB
Visual Design｜S.SELECT LAB