The “Golden Pin Design Award 2024 Exhibition” to Showcase International Award-winning Works at Taiwan Design Museum Starting on Dec. 3

The “Golden Pin Design Award 2024 Exhibition,” which will showcase a curated selection of nearly 200 works that won this year’s Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award, will kick off on December 3rd at the Taiwan Design Museum in Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. This year’s exhibition highlights six major design trends and offers engaging spatial experiences, presenting award-winning works from 12 countries and regions – Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Thailand, Poland, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Visitors will be able to experience the appeal of design through a multicultural perspective. The exhibition will run until April 6th, 2025, inviting visitors to explore and experience the design creativity of Taiwan and the world.

The Golden Pin Design Award, organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Administration and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), is Taiwan’s oldest and most iconic design award. Each year, outstanding design works are selected, recognizing the innovative achievements of designers and industry players, while encouraging the industry to place greater emphasis on design. In 2014, the award went global, opening its doors to designers and enterprises worldwide, while also expanding its international jury. In recent years, overseas entries have made up about half of all submissions, solidifying the Golden Pin Design Award’s reputation as a renowned international accolade. The annual Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition showcases the winning designs, providing a unique opportunity to explore the exceptional designs from both Taiwan and abroad in one place.