2024 Taiwan Design Week【D.Power x AI Driven Innovation】Forum to Showcase 7 Breakthrough AI Design Tools

The second annual “Taiwan Design Week” will be grandly held at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. This year’s theme, “The Gateway,” symbolizes how AI is leading the design field into a new era. The Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) will deeply share 7 AI tools designed specifically for designers at the forum on December 10th!
Exploring New Frontiers in Design and AI
In line with this year’s theme, the “D.Power x AI Driven Innovation” forum on December 10th will invite AI tool development teams and Dr. Kai Hua, Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft Taiwan, to jointly explore the future collaboration between design and generative AI. Forum participants will have the opportunity to experience these tools’ features and interfaces firsthand, gain in-depth understanding of the AI technology behind them, and learn how development teams use AI to enhance creativity and efficiency for designers and businesses.
Additionally, the forum will feature three exciting lectures focusing on practical applications of AI software development and data organization. Speakers include Fei-Cang, Huang, AI Product Manager at Moonshine Animation, who produced safety videos for STARLUX Airlines; Mu-Yueh Lee, curator of the Generative AI Conference; and Xu Yu-Liang, Deputy Director of the Cross-Domain Validation Service Center at the Institute for Information Industry (III), Digital Transformation Institute (DTI). They will discuss important topics such as “Future Scenario Methodology,” “Generative AI,” and “AI Data Crawling.”
4+3 AI Design Tools: Hands-On Experience at the Forum
AI has become a powerful tool for inspiring individual creativity. Funded by the Department of Industrial Technology, the Taiwan Design Research Institute has spent three years developing AI tools exclusively for designers, including the “Product Data Explorer,” “User Data Explorer,” “AI Innovation Scenario Generator,” and “AI Design Strategy Generator.” Additionally, there are free GPTs like the “TDRI Transcription Assistant” set up in ChatGPT, the “Design Mint AI” for file management in Figma, and the “AI Design Outcome Management Platform” using image recognition technology. These 7 tools will be shared at the forum on December 10th, with development experiences and hands-on operation provided!
Want to learn more? Register now!
Event Time: December 10th (Tuesday) 14:00-17:30, registration starts at 13:30
Event Location: Songshan Cultural and Creative Park
Registration Link: https://www.accupass.com/go/24TDWFORUM1210