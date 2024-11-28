Uncategorized

2024 Taiwan Design Week【D.Power x AI Driven Innovation】Forum to Showcase 7 Breakthrough AI Design Tools

2024-11-28
The second annual “Taiwan Design Week” will be grandly held at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. This year’s theme, “The Gateway,” symbolizes how AI is leading the design field into a new era. The Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) will deeply share 7 AI tools designed specifically for designers at the forum on December 10th!

Exploring New Frontiers in Design and AI

In line with this year’s theme, the “D.Power x AI Driven Innovation” forum on December 10th will invite AI tool development teams and Dr. Kai Hua, Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft Taiwan, to jointly explore the future collaboration between design and generative AI. Forum participants will have the opportunity to experience these tools’ features and interfaces firsthand, gain in-depth understanding of the AI technology behind them, and learn how development teams use AI to enhance creativity and efficiency for designers and businesses.

Additionally, the forum will feature three exciting lectures focusing on practical applications of AI software development and data organization. Speakers include Fei-Cang, Huang, AI Product Manager at Moonshine Animation, who produced safety videos for STARLUX Airlines; Mu-Yueh Lee, curator of the Generative AI Conference; and Xu Yu-Liang, Deputy Director of the Cross-Domain Validation Service Center at the Institute for Information Industry (III), Digital Transformation Institute (DTI). They will discuss important topics such as “Future Scenario Methodology,” “Generative AI,” and “AI Data Crawling.”

4+3 AI Design Tools: Hands-On Experience at the Forum

AI has become a powerful tool for inspiring individual creativity. Funded by the Department of Industrial Technology, the Taiwan Design Research Institute has spent three years developing AI tools exclusively for designers, including the “Product Data Explorer,” “User Data Explorer,” “AI Innovation Scenario Generator,” and “AI Design Strategy Generator.” Additionally, there are free GPTs like the “TDRI Transcription Assistant” set up in ChatGPT, the “Design Mint AI” for file management in Figma, and the “AI Design Outcome Management Platform” using image recognition technology. These 7 tools will be shared at the forum on December 10th, with development experiences and hands-on operation provided!

Want to learn more? Register now!

Event Time: December 10th (Tuesday) 14:00-17:30, registration starts at 13:30 

Event Location: Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

Registration Link: https://www.accupass.com/go/24TDWFORUM1210

The Inaugural Taiwan Design Week and Over 100 Creative Experts Attracted 220,000 Visitors in 10 Days

The Inaugural Taiwan Design Week and Over 100 Creative Experts Attracted 220,000 Visitors in 10 Days

The first Taiwan Design Week (TDW) was held from December 1st to December 10th at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park this year. Over ten days, over 100 designers and experts presented fascinating designs, creative ideas, as well as latest trends and concepts. With 220,000 visitors in total, it indicated high interests in design in Taiwan.

The Inaugural Taiwan Design Week Offers an International Occasion to Bridge Design Communities In Taiwan And The World

The Inaugural Taiwan Design Week Offers an International Occasion to Bridge Design Communities In Taiwan And The World

The design week to be held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in December represents the first time such an event will take place in Taiwan. With “Elastic Bridging” as the theme, it will showcase how Taiwan adapts and increases its impacts by bridging wisdom and resources across fields.

Taiwan Design Week invites nearly 70 speakers from nine countries to present local and international design trends at Design Forum! Registration is open now

Taiwan Design Week invites nearly 70 speakers from nine countries to present local and international design trends at Design Forum! Registration is open now

Design forums at Taiwan Design Week are the most anticipated creative event in 2023. International speakers will attend and engage with top designers, architects, and experts in Taiwan. Register for free now to recharge and inspire for 2024.

