2024 Taiwan Design Week【D.Power x AI Driven Innovation】Forum to Showcase 7 Breakthrough AI Design Tools

In line with this year’s theme, the “D.Power x AI Driven Innovation” forum on December 10th will invite AI tool development teams and Dr. Kai Hua, Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft Taiwan, to jointly explore the future collaboration between design and generative AI. Forum participants will have the opportunity to experience these tools’ features and interfaces firsthand, gain in-depth understanding of the AI technology behind them, and learn how development teams use AI to enhance creativity and efficiency for designers and businesses.

Additionally, the forum will feature three exciting lectures focusing on practical applications of AI software development and data organization. Speakers include Fei-Cang, Huang, AI Product Manager at Moonshine Animation, who produced safety videos for STARLUX Airlines; Mu-Yueh Lee, curator of the Generative AI Conference; and Xu Yu-Liang, Deputy Director of the Cross-Domain Validation Service Center at the Institute for Information Industry (III), Digital Transformation Institute (DTI). They will discuss important topics such as “Future Scenario Methodology,” “Generative AI,” and “AI Data Crawling.”