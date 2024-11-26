Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Central Weather Administration Partners with TDRI to Enhance Meteorological Services

Climate change and global warming have become prominent issues garnering significant international attention in recent years. In response, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has joined forces with the Taiwan Design Research Institute to elevate meteorological services through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. On November 26th, Central Weather Administration Director Cheng Chia-Ping and Taiwan Design Research Institute Director Zhang Ji-Yi officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding. This partnership aims to infuse design innovation into meteorological services, enhance communication effectiveness, and foster collaborative exchanges.

Since its establishment, the Taiwan Design Research Institute has been dedicated to driving innovation in public services, focusing on projects with high public relevance and impact. Over the past four years, the institute has developed numerous benchmark projects in the public sector, including the redesign of health centers, the “Design Movement on Campus” Project, the North Flower Line Tour, the redesign of Taipei Metro Zhongshan Station, minor renovations of Hsinchu Taiwan Railway, optimization of Taipei Metro indicator systems and fixed facilities, the Aviation and Port Bureau’s Blue Highway Branding Project, and the renovation of passenger waiting areas, among others.

In this latest collaboration with the Central Weather Bureau, the focus will be on leveraging AI and design thinking to conduct preliminary research and develop optimal solutions. The goal is to improve the accuracy and communicative effectiveness of meteorological services. By integrating design principles, the initiative seeks to deliver meteorological information that is more aligned with public needs and easier to comprehend, enabling the public to access real-time weather updates swiftly and enhancing their ability to respond effectively during extreme weather events.

Central Weather Bureau Director Cheng Jia-Ping stated, “In the face of escalating global climate change, upgrading meteorological services transcends technological advancements alone. It is imperative to ensure that information is conveyed to the public in a more tangible and effective manner. Our collaboration with the Taiwan Design Research Institute will render meteorological services more user-friendly and interactive.”

Taiwan Design Research Institute Director Zhang Ji-Yi added, “Design plays a pivotal role in public services by transforming complex data into easily understandable information through innovative methods. We are excited to collaborate with the Central Weather Bureau to integrate design thinking and AI technology into meteorological services, addressing future challenges collaboratively.”