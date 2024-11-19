The 2024 Taiwan Design Expo over its 16-day run has attracted more than 4.2 million visitors and generated an estimated value of 5 billion!

The 2024 Taiwan Design Expo returned to Tainan for the fifth time and drew over 4.2 million visitors over the 16-day exhibition! Under the theme “The Next 400” and in celebration of Tainan’s 400th anniversary, the Expo fully showcased the city’s historical culture, local lifestyles, manufacturing and emerging industries, circular design, future urban planning, and revitalized heritage sites and shopping districts. This year’s Expo foregrounded not only Tainan’s deep cultural heritage but also the innovative creativity driving its industries toward the future!
The Design Zone, the main exhibition venue, centered around Tainan Art Museum Building 2, featuring six captivating exhibitions. As Tainan Art Museum is now elevated as a national art museum and becomes Tainan’s fourth national-level museum, hosting the Taiwan Design Expo here holds even greater significance! Also serving as Design Zones, the freshly renovated West Market and Banana Warehouse reopened for the first time during the Expo. Additionally, seven City Exhibits extended across locations including 321 Art Alley, Blueprint Cultural & Creative Park, Japanese Patriotic Women’s Association Building, Tainan Railway Station, the Confucius Temple Charming Commercial District, Guohua Youai Business District, and Yongle Market. Needless to say, the Ciancao Village Multifunctional Center was transformed into a stylish dining hall. The entire city actively embraced the Expo’s vibrant charm during the event.
▲ Tainan Art Museum Building 2 was one of the Design Zones of 2024 Tainan Design Expo and the exhibition area extended to the West Market and Banana Warehouse so that visitors could easily access these exhibition venues and some of the City Exhibits on foot.
2 Design Zones, 9 Themed Exhibitions, and City Exhibits Presented a Future Vision Fueled by Design and Innovation!
This year’s Taiwan Design Expo united over 100 designers and brands, showcasing 2 Design Zones, 9 Themed Exhibitions, 5 City Exhibits, 13 Featured Tours, and 15 Art and Culture Events launched respectively by art and culture sites during its 16-day run. With over 9 urban revitalization projects infused with fresh design energy, the Expo highlighted Tainan’s cultural pride for the “Next 400,” envisioning an inspiring future for the city.
The 2 Design Zones and 9 Themed Exhibitions spotlighted the unsung global champions in manufacturing industries, pioneering innovation-led sectors, collaborative urban planning, industrial renewal efforts in two cities across borders, sustainable circular design, and a fresh look at local food and fashion. Visitors could experience the city’s vibrant culture and dynamic industry firsthand!
▲ “No.1 – Spotlight Tainan” showcased the remarkable achievements of 18 Tainan enterprises that have risen to the global stage despite challenges.
▲ “City of New Tainan” explored Tainan’s four progressive sectors: “New Livelihood,” “New Agriculture,” “New Biotech,” and “New Energy Resources,” showcasing Tainan’s dynamic innovative industries.
▲ Based on the “COC Urban Industry Innovation Plan” led by TDRI, “Unfold Life” showcased how the fusion of modern industries between Tainan and Sumida bridges the old and new, crafting a contemporary lifestyle that reflects the essence of both Taiwan and Japan.
▲ “Imagining Future Cities” was based on the “City Research Program” by TDRI. Through “My City Modules,” city models were visualized and shaped by individual aspirations for urban development. Citizens were invited to actively engage themselves in designing public spaces.
▲ “Non-Parallel: 2024 Tectonic Becoming Exhibition” showcased projects completed after the lifting of shelter-in-place mandates. Visitors could explore the multifaceted realm behind the scenes where architects, construction firms, and clients negotiate with one another.
▲ “Cool!” curated over 30 businesses to demonstrate the progress of green energy in Tainan. From ingredients to home products, a new supply chain is established, motivating a green growth curve.
▲ “Market Making in Tainan” was located at the West Market. The exhibition focused on “food” and “clothing,” two central pillars of everyday life. From sourcing to practical output, we have crafted a time-limited virtual brand for Tainan. (Image Provided by Informat Design Curating. Photographer: Te-Fan Wang.)
▲ “Rely on the Market” invited visitors on a journey to uncover the lost history of the traditional market and welcome its bright future through cyberpunk-inspired art installations.
▲ XIMEN FABRIC MARKET. Through the Design Movement for Public, the fabric market underwent a surgery-like procedure to enhance its spaces, entrances and alleyways. A nighttime signage museum was also created during the process. The entire area, both open and intimate, is now rich with historical elements, effectively making the space itself a museum. Anything that seems deceptively ordinary is the exhibit.
City Exhibits include 321 Art Alley, Blueprint Cultural & Creative Park, Japanese Patriotic Women’s Association Building, Tainan Railway Station, the Confucius Temple Charming Commercial District, Guohua Youai Business District, and Yongle Market to reveal the essence of Tainan lifestyles. The entire city of Tainan responded by launching 5 exhibitions and 10 activities, bringing together various aspects such as art, literature, food, faith, and sustainability. The Ciancao Village Multifunctional Center was transformed into a stylish dining hall, where many hidden gourmet chefs were invited to showcase their culinary talents.
▲ “TAINAN PROGRESSING” was a collaborative project between Taiwan Railway and TDRI. While the historic Tainan Station was under renovation, micro-upgrades were made to enhance the engineering environment, not only ameliorating the space but also improving the passenger experience during the transition, making it more pleasant for travelers passing through or boarding the trains.
▲ “Design Movement on Shopping Areas” highlighted Tainan’s Confucius Temple Commercial District, Guohua Youai Commercial District, and Yongle Market. Through a collaborative effort between central and local governments, business organizations, expert consultants, and design teams, customized design projects were introduced to revitalize these shopping districts.
The Design Expo Serves as a Platform for Promoting Urban Design Integration
The ever-evolving Taiwan Design Expo is not only a major design-themed exhibition but also a platform encouraging central and local government collaboration in industry innovation, urban aesthetics, and district revitalization.
In retrospect, this year’s Taiwan Design Expo partnered with the city government and various organizations and brought together four major innovations: First, the innovation in venue was represented by the “West Market,” which reopened during the Expo after a 7-year renovation, drawing enthusiastic crowds and reviving the grandeur of the largest public market in southern Taiwan. Secondly, urban innovation involved both central and local governments to jointly invest resources in urban aesthetics projects, shopping district revitalization, and railway station renovation, integrating design into public spaces and demonstrating the tangible impact of design on people’s lives.
Thirdly, industry innovation enabled Tainan to embrace a new image as an industrial powerhouse, in addition to its well-established reputation as a cultural capital. For the first time, outstanding local businesses and pioneering sectors gathered in one place to showcase their global achievements. Finally, in terms of sustainability innovation, as Taiwan’s first city to establish laws for low-carbon governance, Tainan presented various initiatives and achievements that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Coinciding with Tainan’s 400th anniversary, the 2024 Taiwan Design Expo embodied the above themes and delivered a rich, contemporary vision. Looking ahead, the Taiwan Design Expo will move to Changhua in 2025, with Taoyuan taking the lead in 2026. These experiences will be passed on and allow design thinking to create new momentum for cities all over Taiwan!