The 2024 Taiwan Design Expo over its 16-day run has attracted more than 4.2 million visitors and generated an estimated value of 5 billion!

The 2024 Taiwan Design Expo returned to Tainan for the fifth time and drew over 4.2 million visitors over the 16-day exhibition! Under the theme “The Next 400” and in celebration of Tainan’s 400th anniversary, the Expo fully showcased the city’s historical culture, local lifestyles, manufacturing and emerging industries, circular design, future urban planning, and revitalized heritage sites and shopping districts. This year’s Expo foregrounded not only Tainan’s deep cultural heritage but also the innovative creativity driving its industries toward the future!

The Design Zone, the main exhibition venue, centered around Tainan Art Museum Building 2, featuring six captivating exhibitions. As Tainan Art Museum is now elevated as a national art museum and becomes Tainan’s fourth national-level museum, hosting the Taiwan Design Expo here holds even greater significance! Also serving as Design Zones, the freshly renovated West Market and Banana Warehouse reopened for the first time during the Expo. Additionally, seven City Exhibits extended across locations including 321 Art Alley, Blueprint Cultural & Creative Park, Japanese Patriotic Women’s Association Building, Tainan Railway Station, the Confucius Temple Charming Commercial District, Guohua Youai Business District, and Yongle Market. Needless to say, the Ciancao Village Multifunctional Center was transformed into a stylish dining hall. The entire city actively embraced the Expo’s vibrant charm during the event.