Finalists Announced for the 2024 Best of Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award!

Following the announcement of the Mark winners, the Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have revealed their finalists for the prestigious “Best Design Award” today (September 26th). After the final selection on September 9th and 10th, a total of 138 entries were shortlisted for the Golden Pin Design Award, with 6 entries emerging as finalists for the Golden Pin Concept Design Award.

These exceptional works, hailing from 12 regions including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, the US, Japan, the UK, Thailand, Poland, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, will compete for the highest honors in this year’s competition. The much-anticipated winners will be unveiled at the award ceremony on December 13th in Taipei!