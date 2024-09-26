Finalists Announced for the 2024 Best of Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award!

Japan’s Recycled Shell Helmet, Taiwan’s Disaster Preparedness Manual, and Thailand’s Uncloud Coffee Compete for Top Honors
Following the announcement of the Mark winners, the Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have revealed their finalists for the prestigious “Best Design Award” today (September 26th). After the final selection on September 9th and 10th, a total of 138 entries were shortlisted for the Golden Pin Design Award, with 6 entries emerging as finalists for the Golden Pin Concept Design Award.
These exceptional works, hailing from 12 regions including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, the US, Japan, the UK, Thailand, Poland, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, will compete for the highest honors in this year’s competition. The much-anticipated winners will be unveiled at the award ceremony on December 13th in Taipei!
Golden Pin Design Award 2024
This year’s Golden Pin Design Award final selection jury featured 15 esteemed experts from various fields to determine the winners of the prestigious “Best Design Award” and “Special Annual Award.” Among the distinguished jurors were Korean design master Ahn Sang Soo, President of Japan’s GKID Shigenori Asakura, renowned Japanese graphic designer Irobe Yoshiaki, Alibaba Cloud Computing’s Design Lead Jianye Li, Compal Electronics Chief Design Officer Shikuan Chen, Taiwanese architect Ricky Liu, and several other highly respected professionals.
Shigenori Asakura, serving as a first-time juror, emphasized the significance of “innovation” and “quality” in his evaluation criteria. He remarked, “Innovation must not only showcase originality but also possess the potential to drive meaningful change. Achieving this level of innovation requires breaking traditional boundaries, embracing new perspectives, and having the courage to face failure.” For well-established products, he placed a strong emphasis on “quality.” He mentioned that although the effort behind the development may not always be immediately visible in the final product, he hopes to recognize the ambition to create more convenient and appealing products for users.
Chinese architect Liu Xiaodu, co-founder of URBANUS, also shared his insights, praising the overall high standard of spatial design entries. He highlighted the creative use of new materials and technologies and observed an encouraging trend in designs that address public engagement, social responsibility, and sustainability.
GPDA 2024 Featured Finalists for the Best Design
1. Throne X – All-in-One Musicians Throne
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner / Design Company: Cooler Master Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
The Throne X is an innovative musician’s stool that combines sound-to-vibration technology with musical performance, offering a tactile way for musicians to feel and control rhythm. It features multi-mode functionality, including audio mode, metronome mode, and real-time mode, allowing musicians to physically sync with the beat during practice or live performances. The ergonomic seat and modern appearance enhance comfort and aesthetics. Built-in wired controllers adjust modes, speed, rhythm, and vibration intensity. It supports various inputs and accessories, ensuring durability and stability.
2. Sunrise Bench
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner: Uarch interior & wood furniture (Taiwan)
– Design Company: WWT Architect & Associates (Taiwan)
The Sunrise Bench is designed for tea enthusiasts, blending Eastern philosophy with functional design. It incorporates the traditional concept of “heaven is round, earth is square” through the use of circular and square elements. Built without nails, it employs a tenon-mortise structure inspired by wooden architecture, symbolizing unity and mutual support. The bench’s seat is divided for ventilation, enhancing user comfort, while its eccentric circular plate serves as both a seating area and a platform for tea utensils. The tapered legs create a visually lightweight feel, representing simplicity and balance in the design.
3. SHELLMET
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: Japan
– Business Owner: Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
– Design Company: TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc., quantum Inc. (Japan)
SHELLMET was created to tackle the issue of discarded scallop shells in Hokkaido, Japan, where approximately 40,000 tons of shells are discarded annually. By transforming these shells into a valuable resource, SHELLMET is the world’s first helmet made from 100% recycled scallop shells. Developed through biomimicry, it features a ribbed structure inspired by the natural strength of shells, offering 133% more durability than regular helmets. Designed for universal use, SHELLMET is especially suited for fishermen in harsh conditions, with a vent-free design to prevent rainwater penetration.
4. nexone AI Latte Coffee Robot
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: China
– Business Owner: Foshan Ruiyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
– Design Company: Beijing Yingzhi (inSpace) Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
The nexone AI Latte Coffee Robot is an innovative coffee-making machine that integrates AI, industrial design, and robotic technology. Featuring a semi-enclosed design, customizable countertop, and dual-arm latte art system, it can autonomously craft various high-quality coffee drinks with barista-level precision. The robot includes an interactive interface, mobile ordering integration, and can even create AIGC-generated custom latte art, making it a standout example of robotics and AI in action. Its sleek design, combining matte black aluminum and 24K gold-plated joints, enhances durability and fits seamlessly into modern coffee or restaurant settings.
5. Disaster Risk Response Program Manual
– Category: Communication Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner: Ministry of Education (Taiwan)
– Design Company: JIASUI STUDIO, Aestheticell Association (Taiwan)
Taiwan’s Ministry of Education revised the “Disaster Risk Response Program Manual” in 2023 to strengthen school disaster preparedness, focusing on earthquakes, typhoons, and landslides. The manual adopts a VVV binding format, allowing sections to be separated for easy access. Clear color coding—red for fire, blue for earthquakes, and orange for floods—helps users quickly identify relevant procedures. Rich illustrations, featuring Kinmen otters to enhance engagement, make the steps easier to understand and remember, improving disaster education for both schools and families.
6. 7000KM
– Category: Communication Design
– Country / region: China
– Business Owner: Shenzhen 7000KM Trading Co., Ltd. (China)
– Design Company: Z WAVE DESIGN (China)
7000KM is an international trading company named after the length of the historic Silk Road. The brand’s logo and visual identity were developed using a dynamic 5×5 grid system to reflect the freedom and flexibility of global trade networks. The letters “7000KM” are condensed within this grid, while the number 0 extends into a “map route” symbolizing the Silk Road, connecting the start (7) to the endpoint (KM). This design strengthens brand recognition and enhances its emotional appeal.
7. “Radiant Eateries: Hong Kong Restaurant Neon Sign Drawings”
– Category: Communication Design
– Country / region: Hong Kong
– Design Company: Studio Nous (Hong Kong)
“Radiant Eateries: Hong Kong Restaurant Neon Sign Drawings” is a book that explores the vibrant history of Hong Kong’s neon signage, particularly in the restaurant industry. Divided into two sections, it presents the history of neon lights and features 218 handwritten neon sign drawings. Using eight-color printing, including fluorescent inks, the book replicates the glowing effect of neon signs when viewed with a UV torch provided in a custom-designed box. The book aims to capture and preserve the visual beauty of Hong Kong’s neon signage from the 1950s to the 1970s.
8. Beijing City Library
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Hong Kong
– Business Owner: Beijing Planning and Natural Resource Bureau (China)
– Design Company: Snøhetta (Hong Kong), ECADI (China)
The Beijing City Library, located in the new Tongzhou sub-center, is a landmark cultural building that redefines the role of libraries in the digital age. The design draws inspiration from Beijing’s natural landscape, with terraced hills forming sculpted interior landforms for seating, shelving, and informal zones. A central forum and the Valley—a meandering circulation path inspired by the Tonghui River—connect visitors to informal reading zones, conference rooms, and terraces. Ginkgo-leaf-shaped columns create a canopy-like roof, allowing filtered daylight to flood the interior. The design emphasizes learning, culture, and community, making the library a vibrant urban hub.
9. House for a Father
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Philippines
– Design Company: Edwin Uy Design Office (Philippines)
“House for a Father” is a thoughtful architectural design inspired by the bond between a father and his family. The structure incorporates familiar elements of a home—living and dining areas, kitchen, and storage—reflecting the father’s eternal love and providing a serene space for family reflection. A steel cubic entrance leads to warm wooden doors, while wooden louvers on the western facade curved into the final resting place symbolize the father’s honor to his family. Strategic design features, like louvers, offer natural ventilation and privacy. The minimalist, home-like approach moves away from traditional monumental tributes, creating a space for contemplation and solace.
10. Gaia
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Singapore
– Business Owner: Nanyang Technological University (Singapore)
– Design Company: Toyo Ito & Associates, Architects (Japan) and RSP Architects Planners and Engineers (Pte) Ltd (Singapore)
Named after the Greek Earth Goddess, Gaia is currently the largest Mass Engineered Timber (MET) building in Asia. Located at Nanyang Technological University, the six-story structure incorporates teaching spaces, research centers, and faculty offices, serving as a hub for learning, research, and innovation. With 78% of the building using sustainable MET, Gaia’s design reduces carbon emissions through energy-saving systems and photovoltaic panels. The building’s environmentally conscious design sets a new standard for sustainable architecture.
11. Uncloud Coffee
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Thailand
– Business Owner: Uncloud Coffee (Thailand)
– Design Company: Unknown Surface Studio (Thailand)
Uncloud Coffee, located in Chonburi Province, is a uniquely designed café inspired by the Aurora Borealis. The building’s dynamic, sweeping form reflects the northern lights, blending seamlessly with its triangular site and natural surroundings. Divided into three core zones—a bar and seating area, an outdoor lounge, and a tranquil workspace—the design features uninterrupted, sinuous lines that connect all spaces. To address noise and heat from the busy street, curved barriers strategically maximize mountain views while ensuring a cooler, quieter interior. The courtyard channels daylight, enhancing the café’s naturally illuminated and cohesive architectural experience.
12. Waterway
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner: NTMoFA (Taiwan), Mediasphere Communications Ltd. (Taiwan)
– Design Company: CPD interiors (Taiwan)
The design for the NTMoFA souvenir store aligns with the museum’s new goals of innovation and diversity, reimagining the traditional retail model with a fresh approach. A key feature is the introduction of a curved bidirectional axis inspired by a waterway, which enhances the viewing experience by improving sightlines for single-sided displays. Utilizing a modular system based on 15cm height increments, the design allows flexible display configurations ranging from 30cm to 120cm, accommodating diverse product sizes. A light color palette and carefully selected materials create visual harmony, while the product presentation mimics an art exhibition, elevating the store’s aesthetic. This innovative redesign positions the store as a key interaction point between the museum and the public.
13. YYSystem
– Category: Integration Design
– Country / region: Japan
– Business Owner / Design Company: AISIN CORPORATION (Japan)
Developed in collaboration with 300 employees with hearing impairments, the YY System is a series of innovative voice and sound visualization apps designed to assist individuals with hearing impairments in both professional and personal settings. With real-time transcription, noise reduction, and user-friendly options such as split-screen text and sound icons, it offers a highly accurate communication tool. The system promotes inclusivity and aims to improve the quality of life for users, fostering stronger relationships and a greater sense of belonging in various social contexts.
Golden Pin Concept Design Award 2024
In this year’s secondary selection stage, 47 outstanding works were awarded, with 10 advancing to the final round, where the design teams presented their proposals directly to the jury for a chance to win the prestigious “Best Design Award.” Jury member Angela C. Soong, Principal of Ecoscope, noted that the finalists demonstrated both forward-thinking innovation and a deep sense of humanity. She emphasized the importance of originality and the design process, focusing on identifying problems and offering viable solutions, and encouraged designers to aim for achievable outcomes. Kevin Ho, Chief Investment Officer of TMI Holding Corp., observed that many works effectively transformed phenomena into concrete problems. He appreciated designs that started with small actions or changes, tested and refined over time, and highlighted those that skillfully utilized existing environmental conditions, expressing optimism for the future development of these products and services.
GPCDA 2024 Featured Finalists for the Best Design
1. TIGHTEN River Tracing Shoe
– Category: Product Design
– Country / Region: Taiwan
– Designer(s): Yan-Hui Jang
This innovative river tracing shoe addresses the challenges outdoor enthusiasts face when switching footwear for different terrains. By separating the upper and outsole into two modules, the outsole can be easily replaced, reducing the need for multiple pairs of shoes and minimizing waste. The replaceable outsole system extends the shoes’ lifespan, and the military-grade laces and split-toe design enhance foot stability. The design also includes a zipper for easy wear and tension adjustment for added comfort.
2. Cattern
– Category: Product Design
– Country / Region: China
– Designer(s): Wei Wang, Xiaoxuan Zhao, Ruoran Li & Wenxin Shangguan
Cattern is a stray cat shelter designed to be easily installed on existing ground lights, providing a warm and cozy refuge for stray cats during cold winters. Noticing that stray cats often seek warmth around community streetlights, the design team cleverly utilizes the heat generated by these lights to create safe shelters, protecting stray cats from extreme weather. This practical and innovative design enhances community spaces while showing concern for animal welfare.
3. Let’s Play! – A Journey of Regeneration and Reconnection in Glasgow
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / Region: US
– Designer(s): Xinyue Geng
This project reimagines an abandoned viaduct over the River Clyde in Glasgow as a vibrant cultural hub, reconnecting the divided north and south banks. It transforms a post-industrial space into a venue for street art and performance, fostering community interaction. Featuring innovative installations like the Rain Amphitheatre and a floating theater, it invites residents and artists to engage with the space and each other. The design incorporates sustainable elements, repurposing industrial waste and promoting environmental awareness. The viaduct will become a vital cultural center, blending Glasgow’s history with its evolving social and artistic identity.
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award selections have concluded, and the finalists for the “Best Design Award” are now available on the official website. The highest honor will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Friday, December 13th at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center! Stay tuned for more details about the event, and follow the Golden Pin Design Award website (goldenpin.org.tw/en) and social media accounts for the latest updates.
